One Nation to bring a Motion in the Australian Senate Calling on both Houses of Parliament to empower a Commission of Inquiry into the conduct of Justice Helen Rofe seen in the GMO proceedings

Yesterday Senator Malcolm Roberts confirmed One Nation will bring a Motion in the Senate demanding both houses of Parliament establish a Commission of inquiry into the misconduct of Justice Helen Rofe, pursuant to the Judicial Misbehaviour and Incapacity (Parliamentary Commission) Act 2012 ('the JMI Act').

The Motion will be tabled in the June sitting starting the 24th.

Senator Roberts has also undertaken to contact and gain the support of other Senators including Senators Ralph Babet, Gerard Rennick, and Alex Antic .. amongst others.

This development was also discussed with Russell Broadbent's office with early indications being Mr Broadbent will also table the same Motion at the same time in the House of Representatives. Mr Broadbent’s office indicated other MPs may very well come out in support immediately.

A Commission established under the JMI Act would empower 3 persons to investigate the conduct of Helen Rofe.

A Commission would be tasked to return a report on the question of whether evidence exists for concluding Helen Rofe's conduct in the GMO proceedings amounted to 'misbehaviour'.

The findings of the Commission are not binding on members of Parliament.

After a Commission reports its findings, individual Senators and MPs would then be required to vote in their individual capacities, about whether they regard Helen Rofe's conduct as amounting to 'misbehaviour'.

Note: Members of Parliament must be allowed a conscience vote, as any attempt by the political parties to orchestrate a vote saving Justice Rofe (despite the abundance of evidence against her) could be construed as ‘perverting the course of justice’, and further viewed as violating the doctrine of the Separation of Powers Section 72 is at law a penal provision that leans into the criminal law .. being seen to protect a judge from removal from office based on political grounds would be a further offense against the Constitution of Australia

Should a majority of Senators and MPs agree Helen Rofe's conduct amounted to misbehaviour, the Governor-General of Australia will be forced to remove Helen Rofe from office, effectively sacking her.

Senator Roberts is soon to include support for www.Section72.au in his social media and newsletters, calling upon all Australians to contact their elected representatives.

A Commission of this nature has only been empowered once before in Australian history, back in 1986, to investigate High Court Justice Lionel Murphy.

The Motion to be tabled by Senator Roberts will be in his words "a watershed" moment in Australian history .. and it will begin the process of righting some of the Covid wrongs brought to bear on the Australian People, while helping to clear the way forward for true justice to be done in the globally significant GMO proceedings.

In the coming days the Chief Justice of the Federal Court of Australia, Debra Mortimer, will be informed of the impending Motion being brought by Senator Roberts and One Nation and the several other Senators and expected MPs. The note to Debra Mortimer will also be shared with all other sitting Senators and MPs. In addition, a team of volunteers will be following-up with individual Senators and MPs informing them of their Constitutional duties under Section 72.

