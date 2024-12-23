good substack Folk

this morning our team sent a Letter to Russell Broadbent MP and several Senators

Mr Broadbent .. upon reading the Letter .. did not hesitate to inform the Prime Minister of Australia, Tony Albanese

.. and the Minister for Health, Mark Butler

.. and Australia’s Chief Medical Officer, Tony Lawler

of the contents of the Letter confirming synthetic DNA contamination from Pfizer and Moderna

in the blood of Australians

Katie Ashby-Koppens and i worked the Letter up with many Australian and international experts .. who can be seen as the 62 Co-Signatories

.. Professors, Associate Professors, Experts in Genetic Sequencing, Doctors of science, Doctors of medicine, legal experts in this field, and protectors of Australian health rights and freedoms

.. the Letter can be downloaded here

many Senators and their advisors were CCd when Mr Broadbent received the Letter

.. when the Letter was sent to the Prime Minister, Health Minister, and Chief Medical Officer by Mr Broadbent, those same Senators and their advisors were again CCd

yes, the Letter does not only rely upon peer reviewed evidence .. it necessarily includes a lot of reproduced/replicated lab results that are being generated almost every other week at the moment

.. lab results which have generated confirmed data of a most serious nature, that we had to include it for sending up the flare

these synthetic DNA sequences are confirmed in the blood of Australians .. the same contamination already shown to integrate with human DNA .. which may also be .. self-replicating

one omission occurred when creating the Letter

.. an earlier version shared amongst the Co-Signatories contained a reference to the article by Dr Maryanne Demasi Re the TGA FOIs

Maryanne, our apologies .. my apology

.. this was an omission resulting from haste .. for getting the letter out this morning so close to Christmas

.. good substack Folk, Dr Demasi’s article is of the utmost importance for assisting folk understand the ineptitude of the TGA in dealing with this contamination

synthetic DNA contamination and its consequences is not the wheelhouse of the TGA .. never was .. so we should no longer get too distracted by their misdirection seeking to have us look at them so they can manage Us with their spin doctors .. like moths .. we should keep away from their fire ..

.. No

the true experts when it comes to what the hell synthetic DNA contamination can do .. and is probably doing .. inside Australian bodies .. is an area of science we always had the real experts for answering

Australian experts Pfizer and Moderna were steered away from when first seeking approval for their drugs back in 2020

those experts are the members of the Gene Technology Technical Advisory Committee, the same eminent crew of advisors who should have been given the opportunity to advise the Gene Technology Regulator, Raj Bhula .. had Raj not given Pfizer and Moderna a bullsh*t pass to slip out her side door .. and thereby avoid GMO licenses .. and instead proceed directly to the TGA for provisional approval

has Raj Bhula not put this fix in all Australians would have been told they were being asked to receive GMOs

.. though more importantly

the Gene Technology Technical Advisory Committee would have been all over assessing these Pfizer and Moderna products, and would have spent months .. many many months .. receiving outside submissions from the public .. and particularly from other experts in the field of genomics, gene therapy, molecular biology, and specialists who know a goddamn thing or two about these Transfection products Pfizer and Moderna were spruiking

.. like the Snake Oil Salesmen they are

all of those other non-government experts would have piled-in and collectively told the GTTAC .. and the public ..

Hell No .. not this sh*t Never This Sh*t

.. so untested

.. so thoroughly dangerous with its prior track record of failure

.. so thoroughly inappropriate for a severe influenza season .. which is all SARS-CoV-2 ever was

.. so

putting to one side our GMO proceedings against Pfizer and Moderna ..

the GTTAC are Australia’s best men and women for advising and helping the Prime Minister .. and in turn Australians caught up in this mess

.. and the 62 Co-Signatories in the Letter have so recommended this to the Prime Minister, Health Minister, and Chief Medical Officer .. to consult with the GTTAC, urgently

.. next steps

please know, in the background, many discussions are occurring amongst and with the Senator’s offices seen in the Letter .. and for further sharing the Letter with all other Federal MPs and Senators

.. this must be done in a coordinated manner

.. and given the time of year, please expect to see our efforts revived after Christmas has passed

.. our extended team will also deliver this information to:

all Australian local government Councillors all State and Territory MPs and Senators all Australian media and .. all Australian and New Zealand Science and Medical colleges and associations

.. your next steps, good substack Folk

Do The Same

download the Letter .. write your own accompanying letter or email .. and send them to your

Commonwealth MPs and Senators State MPs and Senators and Your local Councillors

.. and don’t hold back if you feel some anger .. or sadness .. or both .. vaxxed or unvaxxed .. we are all human under the skin .. and because .. this crisis smashes everyone

for now ..

I Wish You All a Happy and a truly Safe and Merry Christmas

.. and I must give a shout out to PJ O'Brien, the good family man and community leader at the helm of the law firm Katie is attached to

.. Thanks PJ .. for your unwavering support and invaluable input

and especial Thanks to our many Co-Signatories for their commitment and attention

.. their empathy and concern for people everywhere

.. Co-Signatories who shared their time and expert focus with Katie and me to get this Letter out so close to Xmas day

good substack Folk .. please share widely & restack if you can

