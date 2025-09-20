good substack Folk,

well, what a day the 2nd day of ACIP deliberations were overnight

straight to the result - and the committee voted 12-0 in favour of the following

this advice asks that the CDC leadership no longer Recommend Covid-19 vaxxines, but leave it to individuals to discuss with their doctor, meaning

Individuals should make their own decision

hoorah!

.. this is an important shift which we should expect the CDC Director to adopt, Acting Director Jim O’Neill, who also happens to be Secretary Kennedy’s deputy secretary over at HHS .. Jim is a sympathetic guy who knows the damage these drugs have wrought

but .. despite Vote #4

Is this enough?

of course not, especially in light of the evidence we have all come to know

.. which evidence was also so strangely raised before this very same committee on the same day they voted for this weak shift in advice

.. advice that should have been insisting the Covid vaxxines be suspended immediately until all the god damn safety tests that were not performed, actually get performed

and I was not the only one saying this in my head

ACIP member Dr Kirk Milhoan, a cardiologist who earlier obtained his PhD in Pharmacology put it bluntly .. saying outloud

"Why is this not pulled off [the market] like any other biological or medicine that is found to have [DNA] contamination?"

.. watch and listen to Dr Milhoan express his confusion and exasperation (for all of us) starting at the 40 second mark

credit: @Humanspective on X

you see, Dr Milhoan and many of the other members of the ACIP came to this meeting having consumed a lot of information beforehand .. information in the form of peer-reviewed studies all pointing to the danger these products pose to Humans - and has exacted ..

.. yet they were only being asked to no longer recommend the vaxxines

recall, as Dr Maryanne Demasi reported, the ACIP set-up a dedicated Working Group to look at just the Covid-19 vaxxines .. and they have been doing that .. with the group composed of lots of post-nominals

and that Covid Working Group hasn’t just been reading the peer-reviewed papers, it has also been speaking directly with the Folk who produced them - like Kevin McKernan, Dr Jessica Rose, and Dr David Speicher

annnd .. that Covid Working Group presented some of its findings and concerns based on the data, papers, and people it has been talking to

.. the slide-show (or was it delegated to be a sideshow?) began with two heavily credentialed hitters

their presentation began with this ..

.. and finsihed with this slide which acknowledged these products are Gene Therapies

.. the meat of the presentation for what concerns many readers here - the synthetic DNA contamination - was explicitly placed forward by Professor El-Deiry

.. go to 1:12 min/secs here

my point here is - these well intentioned Folk composing the Covid-19 vaxxine Working Group are all coming into the information just now - in 2025

5 years too late

the presentation finished with these recommendations as ‘issues’ for follow-up, paths of action that should have all been undertaken in 2020 as guardrails before and during any approval process .. but which are now being tacked-on as saftey suggestions post factum - after billions of doses have already been administered

as Dr Lynn Fynn said on X/twitter

.. but yet, the ACIP only moved to advise the products no longer be recommended

not suspended not revoked nor cancelled

look, I do feel for these ACIP Covid-19 vaxxine Working Group members, as it does appear clear many are only just learning what many of us here have known for a very long time

but as I wrote here

- where then is the Precautionary Principle in this announcement?

we have members of the Working Group conceding to the products being Gene Therapies .. conceding to grossly excessive DNA contamination .. and conceding to the genomic integration risk as a consequence

we even have the Acting CDC Director and HHS Deputy Secretary acknowledging that they are ‘gene-alterling therapeutics’

yet

.. they remain on the market

I will say it again, though it feels like an insignificant yelp

true science in the face of such conceded dangers & data invokes The Precautionary Principle

.. it use to be a much touted mantra of good scientists everywhere, but some how, it has been bred out from any longer being a priority .. a priority that removes a substance until it has been unequivocally proven safe

for now good substack Folk, this meeting produced a shift ..

like a baby kicking Goliath

there is still a long long ways to go

yes, CDC Acting Director Jim O’Neill will likely adopt this advice of the ACIP to no longer ‘recommend’ the Covid vaxxines to healthy people

- but really now -

unless the CDC, FDA, and HHS send every American doctor a sternly worded letter, how much do you think this ‘shift’ will cause the majority of brainwashed, vaxo-phile US doctors to tell their patients Not to Get these drugs, after years of peddling the same products for Pfizer and Moderna, and assuring US Mums and Dads about how ‘safe and effective’ they are?

what are the chances of snow in Hell?

no .. big pharma, Pfizer and Moderna, and the rest of the industry still have plenty of muscle and weight to throw around - like a bomb threat at Bobby’s - and plenty of avenues and channels for continuing to misinform and disinform US health practitioners, and in turn, global medical practitioners

to provide you with another immediate example of this .. take the following

Professor El-Deiry .. the noted and lauded world expert on cancer, and member of the CDC’s expert group of advisors - the ACIP - hand-picked by the Secretary of HHS, Robert Kennedy Jr himself, where Bobby was appointed by the President of the United States of America, after over 160 million Americans elected President Trump to also allow Bobby Kennedy Jr to Make America Healthy Again ..

well .. Professor El-Deiry only hours after presenting the Working Group findings to the ACIP meeting (discussed above), then sought to post some of the most potent slides from his presentation on LinkedIn

his slides were immediately censored and blocked from view

.. you know, LinkedIn .. that site meant to be recognise and help advance the professional credentials and expertise of its 1.2 billion members?

this is the stark and unforgiving place we are all still at

the rules of engagement, especially in respect of censorship, have changed but essentially continue

.. as too the intentionally bah-humbug bureaucratic ways and means of the still (almost) utterly compromised CDC .. those other 10,000 long serving CDC staff ACIP members find themselves crossing swords with

every step of the way

I say almost .. because Professor Retsef Levi as head of the ACIP’s Covid-19 vaxxine Working Group knows much of what we know, as too does Bob Malone, Dr Joe Fraiman and ever increasingly, Professor El-Deiry

.. but, though these good Folk have been keeping their fingers on the dying pulse of these products, they must wait for their other colleagues on the Working Group to get up-to-speed, and for them to then get

angry

.. and shout from the roof tops

shouting louder than the propaganda foghorn pharma installed on the roof of the CDC a long long time ago .. mostly to beat-out the collective pharma siren songs of its existing staff, who Bobby has been trying (and in some instances succeeding) to clear out .. you know, gut the place

to this end .. and I have served-up my takeaway from this meeting, and what continues to astound and irk me most .. and sicken me .. so I am sure I have missed a few beats - in fact I know I have, so wish everyone would also pick-up other needed info and perspectives from the very good Dr Maryanne Demasi, who stayed up for well over 24 hours to cover this important and telling ACIP meeting .. so please, do jump over to get Maryanne’s take on proceedings ... it was a long and tortuous affair

this will do from me for now

really quite amazing how befuddlingly efficient big pharma has made their global complex of corruption

.. really shows how deeply these enemies of humanity are inside the fence

and what those like Bobby, Retsef, Malone, and so many others .. are up against

