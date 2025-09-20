Jules On The Beach

Jules On The Beach

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
philipat's avatar
philipat
13h

Amen Jules and sincere thanks for everything you have done. I believe that the issue stopped being the Covid "vaccines" a long time ago, it's now all about the mRNA platform. And there is huge Institutional pressure behind that platform. Why? As usual, follow the money.

Once the manufacturing processes are in place, these things cost nothing to produce, the raw material being E. Coli. That's especially true if the purification stage is, let's say, minimized. So the Gross Margins are obscenely large. And the plan is to replace ALL existing vaccines with new versions on this platform as well as many pro-drugs and other regular drugs. This would generate Billions in profits for Big Pharma.

All those Billions are at risk if the plebs get it into their tiny minds that mRNA = Toxic. So that, I believe is the main reason that they want to downplay the end game of the Covid "vaccines". Additionally, another central question "Why did all Western Governments simultaneously drop their carefully prepared pandemic response contingency plans and implement strategies which were in complete contradiction to those plans?" has still not been answered. The new Dutch Minister of Health went on the public record to state that The Netherlands was following instructions from NATO. And there is other evidence to suggest strongly that the entire Covid psyop was a Military operation, initiated and controlled by the Miltary/Intelligence Complex.

It's difficult to explain why the Military were in control of what was represented as being a Public Health issue and, again, I think this is another important reason why they want to maintain firm control over the end game of the Covid operation, so that it can be shoved down the memory hole in a quiet and and unquestioned way.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Grant Piper's avatar
Grant Piper
12h

yes, more foot-dragging, too little too late. And the media won't foghorn this 'change' out on every news bulletin every day for months, so most people and businesses will never hear about it. The last thing they heard was 'safe and effective'.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
42 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Julian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture