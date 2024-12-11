good substack Folk,

this is not easy information to convey ..

unexpectedly, analysis of Australian blood samples has validated findings of synthetic DNA contamination from the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 (non) vaccines

as reported in the February 2023 paper by Ryan et al .. a study conducted in South Australia (SA) initially enrolled 146 participants, with 102 completing the study after 44 withdrew

.. among the remaining 102 participants, 75 individuals received only the modRNA (non) vaccines BNT162b2 .. aka Pfizer-BioNTech .. and/or mRNA-1273 .. aka Moderna

unbeknownst to the study authors, within the bloods they drew from these participants was vaccine-derived DNA expression vectors .. aka .. synthetic DNA contamination

.. synthetic DNA fragments, including SV40 promoter sequences and kanamycin resistance genes .. this was all subsequently identified .. and only recently .. by Sandeep Chakraborty, who took the blood work data from the Ryan study above, and ran it through some genomics software and databases, revealing what else was in the blood of many of the study participants ..

.. DNA contamination persisting in the blood of South Australians - Australians, no less - who were administered the Pfizer and Moderna GMOs

Specifically, and to reiterate ..

Both Pfizer and Moderna synthetic DNA fragments was detected in almost all 75 of these blood samples of South Australians, as later discovered by Chakraborty when analysing the sequencing data .. and we can assume the contamination was found in unrelated participants .. who for now we should also assume received shots from many different batches, as the Ryan study took bloods variously from Folk after their first and/or second and/or third doses .. reinforcing that this issue is widespread and not isolated to specific batches or individuals

.. but wait, there’s more

.. further analysis by genetic sequencing pioneer Kevin McKernan of the Ryan study points out that the methods used likely led to significantly lower synthetic DNA contamination data being compiled by the Ryan team, due to a fault in the data retention instructions (depletion steps) used when amassing the sequencing data .. resulting in the study very likely missing longer pieces of DNA .. meaning .. the actual levels of contamination could have been considerably higher than reported

Hey .. TGA you can confirm this for yourself by following Kevin’s instructions found here

These SA blood findings correlate strongly with those from vial analyses conducted by Kevin McKernan (2023), Dr David Speicher et al (2023), David’s study of Australian vials evidencing contamination, Professor Brigette Konig et al (2024), Dr Didier Raoult (2024), and Professor Ulrike Kammerer et al (2024) .. amongst others .. all of whose work has identified synthetic DNA contamination in Pfizer and Moderna’s vials, including SV40 sequences ..

these findings, together with putative studies confirming the genomic integration of this synthetic DNA with natural Human DNA, in studies by Professor Philip Buckhaults (human cell cultures) and Mr. McKernan (human tumour biopsy), amplify the critical need for an independent investigation

independent because the TGA can no longer be trusted we have been placing this information at their feet since early last year and every time they have kicked it back in our faces .. but now .. now this contamination is in the blood of Australians so all bets are OFF .. independent labs must be brought in to confirm the extent of this blood contamination to ensure we understand how many Australians are impacted .. left to the TGA and they will only try to cover it up

while further ..

this South Australian study confirms that this synthetic DNA does persist within the human body, within the blood, outside of the transfected cells where it is initially delivered by LNPs .. able to leave transfected cells (it seems .. we need further studies) and further move throughout humans likely within exosomes .. increasing the potential/chances for integration with natural DNA elsewhere in a person’s body - possibly their testis or ovaries - as well as the possibility of shedding to others

.. the shedding issue alone is chilling to contemplate

.. let’s ask ChatGPT

.. in the last sentence above, you can insert “synthetic DNA” into those brackets too

none of this is good news, and my heart goes out to the South Australian participants in the study led by Dr Ryan .. but, in many respects, this has appeared for some time to be an inevitable next step in this unfolding disaster

all of the above information and more has been presented to friendly Federal pollies we know .. we are working with their offices to assist with formally presenting these findings to the Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, in the coming days

then, we will also be assisting to inform all other Australian Senators and MPs .. everyone must be informed via the proper channels, so they can individually start to deal with what this means for their local residents and constituents

.. and what sought of questions they will be asking Albanese and Mark Butler

like .. how long have you known about this contamination, Tony? .. and what about you, Mark?

.. long time readers know the answer to these questions

please share widely & restack if you can

