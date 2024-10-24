good substack Folk,

apologies for not getting back to everyone sooner, but we have been very busy bees

readers know of the successful motion brought before the Town of Port Hedland (ToPH) Council on 11 October, where amongst a raft of various letters agreed to be sent to officialdom, was one very important letter item .. item 2(C)

.. but a question began to linger after the meeting

would the CEO of the Town of Port Hedland action his orders quick smart?

you see, after the meeting certain unsavory types like

.. the Port Hedland Mayor, pretty Carter

Mr Strawberry Courtesy: Arkmedic

.. and Roger Cook

.. or is it spelt Crook .. or Cooked? .. Courtesy: The ABC Attack Dogs

anyhoo these .. err .. gentlemen

.. started trumpeting all sorts of misdirecting clap-trap playing the man and not the ball .. the man being the good Councillors who carried the motion .. they were attacked .. the ball being the urgent scientific findings evidencing excessive DNA contamination in Australian vials of Pfizer and Moderna’s genetic therapy GMO junk .. being a ball which could not be named no .. not by Mr Strawberry or Mr Cook/Crook/Cooked

.. this behaviour came to a head today, with the statesman Mr Broadbent stepping in to separate the parties, telling the nasty Cook boy to run along home

.. where was I?

.. ah yes .. The C Word

.. and the operative word here folks that simply would not spill from the very thin lips of Cook/Crook/Cooked, and which Australia has to now confront like a very very bad hangover, quite possibly lasting generations morphing into eons is, of course ..

Contamination

.. and possibly and bloody likely involving the Contamination of millions of us

.. millions of Us Hi TGA .. a few million of Us are over here

I won’t go into the consequences of this Contamination here when they have been amply placed on a silver platter before Tony Albanese

.. but here are all those consequences from this Contamination neatly bundled into the materials sent by the good Russell Broadbent to that not-so-good Tony

Science Summary Consequences Of Dna 257KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

so, against this backdrop the ever cognizant former Mayor of Port Hedland and all-round-good-bloke Camilo (Milo) Blanco, who seconded the historic motion brought by that other all-round-good-bloke, Adrian McRae ..

.. well Milo got to a’thinking and a’wondering and was getting a little concerned after the Port Hedland CEO refused to reply to his emails asking when the CEO would .. you know .. do his job and send out all the Contamination information ?

.. you know .. attaching Russell’s letters to a letter sent to Tony and attaching Dr David Speicher’s Contamination report

so Milo was getting the old nada, zero, zilch reply from this bloke

.. the not upstanding-but-leaning Carl .. Port Hedland’s soon departing CEO

who, in my mind, could be someone you could lean-on to not to do their job so efficiently when you have only a few weeks left .. y’know what I mean, Carl?

.. but pure speculation on my part pure speculation

.. but it does appear the soon departing Carl is finding packing his cardboard box with his desk pics and pens and Port Hedland memorabilia very time consuming

so much so, not a single other Council in Australia appears to have heard a peep from Carl trying to deliver the all important item 2(C) letter to all Australian Councils

.. Carl .. are you old enough to remember this?

well Councillor Milo wasn’t going to get tied up with the Port Hedland administration, realising as he did, that with all the effort to get the motion before the Special Meeting of the 11th, a small and inadvertent oversight had occurred with the papers

where Carl has been ordered to inform all Australian Councils and Shires instead, Carl should have been ordered to inform all Australian Councillors, Councils and Shires

and that is what Milo got it into his heart to do .. inform all Australian Councillors

and make sure nothing got in the way of getting the information to them no c*ck-blocks by administrations no gatekeeping by receiving administrations somehow forgetting to forward the materials to those meant to get it .. Australian Councillors ..

charged in his heart and done with his knitting Milo turned for some assistance

.. about that assistance, I will let you good readers work out the details

.. then .. after a few frantic days of many many man and woman hours .. the following was sent and received by 4,100 Australian Councillors

4,100 Councillors good substack Folk, because a bunch of Councils are presently in election mode, so several hundred missed the info drop - for now - because their emails get cut-off during election periods .. democracy, it seems, turns the lights off .. kinda like when we all got locked down, right

.. but hark

.. and then good substack Folk .. lo and behold .. the internet did an immaculate conception and conceived this

.. being the spawn of Milo’s good efforts to inform all Australian Councillors of the Contamination threat found and still awaiting a response from Tony ..

Important info .. right, Tony?

the miraculous website Port Hedland Motion Info provides all the resources needed for Australian Folk to inform and equip their local Councils and Councillors for following-in the footsteps of the Town of Port Hedland

.. it is also an international resources for everyone everywhere else to use in their home towns

but for our immediate purposes, it is for Australians and Councils and Councillors ..

.. to share the message of likely Contamination .. to call again on Tony and the Canberra Mob to, you know do something .. to help our local Health Practitioners know about what the Canberra Mob does not want anyone to know about .. Australia’s DNA Well having likely taken a hit ..

so our local Health Practitioners - our friendly Doctors, Chemists, and Nurses - can make decisions about whether to continue offering this junk, and about what they may need to consider telling their Patients .. unfortunately

Australia’s Mums and Dads and their Kids Grand Ma and Grand Pa Aunts and Uncles .. everyone

.. tell them about what a fine old mess Ollie Canberra seems to have gotten everyone into, and how we should start thinking about how best to deal with the ramifications

pretty heavy stuff

.. but

before I wind this brief post down, I first want to wind it back up with some good news

.. the type you like when watching a movie and others come galloping over the distant hill, to fight at your side .. that darkest just before the dawn moment

well good Folk .. Senator Malcolm Roberts has ridden from over that yonder hill and now stands beside us all and his fellow parliamentarian Russell Broadbent

Roberts Letter To Pm 171KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

.. and I can tell you .. more are coming from places that will surprise you soon

but for now know that especially our Councillors are coming

.. they have received The Call .. and they are Saddling Up

Godspeed to them all

