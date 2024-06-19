good Substack folk,

.. so to be very clear ..

the Australian GMO proceedings are alive but presently experiencing some argy-bargy discussions behind the scenes we will be clarifying the status quo in the coming days .. and next steps

.. below is a recent interview concerning the gross judicial misconduct of judge Helen Rofe in our GMO proceedings

the first video is the long one .. 1:39:00 hour/mins/secs

.. the others .. very short trailers

this information is of particular relevance to the millions of Australians who can demand their Senators and MPs create a Commission of Inquiry into Helen Rofe now

irrespective of the Chief Justice currently dealing with our official Complaint against Helen Rofe

.. Australian Constitutional Law Professors Zimmermann & Moens emphasise this in their recent Quadrant article

NO Senator or MP has to wait upon the Chief Justice .. Section 72(ii) of the Constitution is an independent and more authoritative jurisdiction

this is exactly why Section 72(ii) of our Constitution was put in place

so MPs and Senators can independently investigate judicial misconduct instead of leaving the job to a member of the judiciary to investigate one of their own the latter screams Conflict of Interest Why? .. because it quite simply does involve a Conflict of Interest .. you are asking one workmate to investigate another workmate

That Doesn't Pass The Pub Test, right?

.. particularly when the Chief Justice was possibly involved in the misconduct of Helen Rofe .. Do You See What I Am Saying ..

Australians angry about this judicial misconduct need to contact their Federal MP and Senators and demand they call for an independent Commission of Inquiry into Helen Rofe

if you don't contact them how will they know The Will of their Constituents which they are required to act upon?

we made contacting MPs and Senators easy for you .. go to: https://section72.au

many thanks to Refuge of Sinners (Elizabeth and Team) for the interview and the fine editing

please click zee pics

.. and apologies for my many ugly mugs

shorter trailers from the above ..

please share widely

please share widely