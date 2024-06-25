good Substack folk,

this guy is going walkabout .. going West

.. exploring

looking to do a real sea change .. to swap the Pacific for the Indian Ocean .. after 36 straight months 7 days a week on these Covid matters

.. needing a break from a routine which has been relentless, but necessary to get this far

though the mind needs a change after more than 1095 days of the same daily timetable, needed for keeping abreast of the Covid science and revising our rolling legal battles .. and recall, before the past 1095 days we were all in lock-down for most of 2020, doing the same things but within invisible cell blocks

and for a myriad other reasons I have been feeling the need to leave the East Coast after more than five decades, to at least look at the surrounds of the West Coast for possibly a place to call Home, 2.0

.. there are also lots of left hand waves in West Oz, and this guy’s a goofy footer .. a most selfish motivation, but one that revitalizes

So the journey begins in the coming days

let me know if you’re stationed along the way and possibly have ‘a room at the inn’ as I travel the Red Centre first, before heading up to Katherine and then arcing left and around the WA coast via Kununurra to Broome, Port Hedland to Karratha, Exmouth to .. you get the idea .. from the top down

so if you have a spare patch for a guy with a Nissan and a rooftop tent .. and a fire to sit beside for a yarn, then

.. shoot me an email ..

1000roos@gmail.com

otherwise this busy Covid business continues as too will the stuff of this Substack, though this remote volunteer will be taking in some Western sunsets up-close while orchre sands slip between his toes

.. Jules on a bigger beach

and .. if I don’t come back, do know .. it wasn’t a dingo

