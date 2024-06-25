good Substack folk,
this guy is going walkabout .. going West
.. exploring
looking to do a real sea change .. to swap the Pacific for the Indian Ocean .. after 36 straight months 7 days a week on these Covid matters
.. needing a break from a routine which has been relentless, but necessary to get this far
though the mind needs a change after more than 1095 days of the same daily timetable, needed for keeping abreast of the Covid science and revising our rolling legal battles .. and recall, before the past 1095 days we were all in lock-down for most of 2020, doing the same things but within invisible cell blocks
and for a myriad other reasons I have been feeling the need to leave the East Coast after more than five decades, to at least look at the surrounds of the West Coast for possibly a place to call Home, 2.0
.. there are also lots of left hand waves in West Oz, and this guy’s a goofy footer .. a most selfish motivation, but one that revitalizes
So the journey begins in the coming days
let me know if you’re stationed along the way and possibly have ‘a room at the inn’ as I travel the Red Centre first, before heading up to Katherine and then arcing left and around the WA coast via Kununurra to Broome, Port Hedland to Karratha, Exmouth to .. you get the idea .. from the top down
so if you have a spare patch for a guy with a Nissan and a rooftop tent .. and a fire to sit beside for a yarn, then
.. shoot me an email ..
1000roos@gmail.com
otherwise this busy Covid business continues as too will the stuff of this Substack, though this remote volunteer will be taking in some Western sunsets up-close while orchre sands slip between his toes
.. Jules on a bigger beach
and .. if I don’t come back, do know .. it wasn’t a dingo
May the saline sessions wash away the stress and leave you refreshed enough to help finish these bastards off. In short, may the trip be 'safe and effective' :-)
Welcome to WA, Julian. Where the government still believes in mandates and lockdowns and the masks are starting to reappear, presumably because of the imminent bird flu pandemic, and people still actually regard The West Australian and local TV as a source of news. I hope you don’t get locked in and that the move doesn’t hamper your wonderful legal work. At least the coast is fabulous.