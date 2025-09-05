Jules On The Beach

Jules On The Beach

damon mcclure
7h

Not that you're unaware but most people seem to have a hard time getting their head around the fact that we have been attacked by a global conspiracy, after all what else can it be. Event 201 was the rehearsal for the Department of defences, like all defence departments they understand the importance of training and rehearsals to ensure a successful assault.

After their rehearsal and other prior preparation they ran the world wide bioweapon attack on the west and it's peoples under the countermeasures label. Primarily the values of our countries were the target and we are the repository of them so we must go to ensure the replacements aren't polluted with our cultures.

Genetic therapy Facts

- BioNTech's form 20-F, Mid page 16. From 2019. US Government site, 'Currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA' . Only got use under emergency powers.

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1776985/000156459020014536/bntx-20f_20191231.htm

- Currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA', as per Moderna’s SEC 10-Q filing for the quarter ending on 30 June 2020

https://fackel.substack.com/p/currently-mrna-is-considered-a-gene?r=x2a5a&triedRedirect=true

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1682852/000168285220000017/mrna-20200630.htm

I read the US department of defence classifies any application of a genetic therapy given without full informed consent free of coercion a biological weapon, by coincidence there are a few exceptions and "countermeasures" is one. Obviously just in case the peasantry start to catch on to the assault they can save their own necks from the noose.

Lmfao, imagine the arrogance of them to believe a technicality will alter public perception once the public find out that the original gain of function was released at the behest of the US DOD in partnership with Communist China to apply the actual bio weapon.

You have clearly shown we have no law at the moment but the perception of law. With the judicial so compromised that the oversight committee refuses to investigate the mole that was employed by Pfizer 5 times and didn't recluse herself or notify the serious potential conflicts of interest. Far far worse is the oversight committee's negligence which indicates that there is no division between politics and law and the corruption isn't just one judge..

We have been attacked and our most senior public servants had to be aware otherwise they would be the first to be "protected" by injection. They were not were they, being protected was NOT getting the bio weapon(Brett Sutton said so with the "they're constitutionally protected").

With every part of our recorded history being littered with treason the comfort has made us naïve/stupid and nature has zero pity for a species born naïve to danger and the greatest, most cunning predator walks on two legs.

Edited due to small phone, big thumbs with a mind that thinks it's quicker then both, no doubt I'll re read and realise more alterations are needed but everyone can see the point

Chris Small
7h

https://www.parliament.act.gov.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0006/1955832/Submission-0456-Christopher-J-Small.pdf

