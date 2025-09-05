good substack Folk,
many here know we have been in the trenches for years now seeking acknowledgement - legal, political, and regulatory - of the multitude of studies confirming DNA contamination having been wrought upon the world .. and how here in Australia the Covid products were illegally steered away from being properly - indeed, legally deemed - GMOs
then I dug into US legislation to share with new HHS Secretary Bobby Kennedy Jr and FDA Commissioner Dr Marty Makary, that the US FDA back in 2020 knew the Covid-19 products to be Gene Therapies - like GMOs, same same, but different - but the FDA illegally buried this globally significant characterisation
making these drugs NOT vaccines
.. but lethal Humanity altering unknowns
.. background on our Citizens Petition here
.. followed-up with more factoids here
.. a big Thank You to Kevin McKernan, Dr Jessica Rose, Dr David Speicher, and Maria Gutschi for being co-Petitioners with me for also informing Bobby and Marty about the excessive DNA contamination, too .. and you too Katie Ashby-Koppens, for dealing with the FDA and getting the Petition filed and kept up on the .REGULATION website
now, Dr Maryanne Demasi recently updated us all on the progress of our Citizen Petition ..
.. no answer from Bobby or Marty, then/yet .. just that its on their desk, waiting, while they deal with ‘other priorities’
and indeed Bobby has being doing just that
.. ripping the cancerous growths out (pharma installed stooges) of the CDC leadership
.. getting a legitimate ACIP committee in place
.. and going up to Capital Hill to essentially tell a bunch of pharma-paid-shilling Senators to ..
“Get F*cked
.. we are going to Make America Healthy Again”
.. makes for a good acronym that - MAHA - yes?
.. and pardon my French, but nearly every response I heard from Bobby overnight before that committee of (mostly) corrupted retards, just sounded like that
you can watch some of the bombs Bobby belted at them here, in this X thread
so .. after watching the above with Bobby sticking it to many a corrupt Senator .. and I was scrolling along X enjoying the support seen everywhere for Bobby from US punters, media, and pollies after he socked-it-to several Senators
.. when I stumbled across this
.. read it again
can you all see some words never before uttered by any Super Senior Health Official anywhere around the world before?
Gene-Altering
gene-altering
.. changes a person’s genes
alters them
alters their Genome
yes good substack folk, we have breached the citadel walls .. we have - finally - been listened to
this tweet from Bobby Kennedy Jr’s Deputy is no accident .. it is a straight-up
admission
acknowledgement
and setting of the record
- straight -
the Covid-19 modRNA Gene Therapies are gene-altering
Jim is otherwise a highly respected career official within US health, and one we can all trust given Bobby trusts him to be his Deputy
.. and do note: Jim is also the Acting Director of the CDC, which makes his tweet so much sweeter
to be sure, Bobby and the whole new crew he has been slowly but surely installing throughout the FDA, CDC, and HHS, have needed to use - let’s say - unconventional communication channels for getting their information out .. this is yet another
our team of Petitioners have not yet formally received ‘the nod’ from Bobby and Marty - yet - but with public messaging coming from HHS officials just like Jimmy’s above, well .. let’s just say
the fuse has been lit
and now the discussion begins
that is all for now, good substack Folk
thought it would be neat to share this little win with you all, as we head into the weekend
.. many of you have been with us - in the trenches - for many many years now
Thank You
also .. for all the other Folk still none the wiser - if you can - please restack far and wide
Have a Good Weekend,
Jules
Not that you're unaware but most people seem to have a hard time getting their head around the fact that we have been attacked by a global conspiracy, after all what else can it be. Event 201 was the rehearsal for the Department of defences, like all defence departments they understand the importance of training and rehearsals to ensure a successful assault.
After their rehearsal and other prior preparation they ran the world wide bioweapon attack on the west and it's peoples under the countermeasures label. Primarily the values of our countries were the target and we are the repository of them so we must go to ensure the replacements aren't polluted with our cultures.
Genetic therapy Facts
- BioNTech's form 20-F, Mid page 16. From 2019. US Government site, 'Currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA' . Only got use under emergency powers.
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1776985/000156459020014536/bntx-20f_20191231.htm
- Currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA', as per Moderna’s SEC 10-Q filing for the quarter ending on 30 June 2020
https://fackel.substack.com/p/currently-mrna-is-considered-a-gene?r=x2a5a&triedRedirect=true
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1682852/000168285220000017/mrna-20200630.htm
I read the US department of defence classifies any application of a genetic therapy given without full informed consent free of coercion a biological weapon, by coincidence there are a few exceptions and "countermeasures" is one. Obviously just in case the peasantry start to catch on to the assault they can save their own necks from the noose.
Lmfao, imagine the arrogance of them to believe a technicality will alter public perception once the public find out that the original gain of function was released at the behest of the US DOD in partnership with Communist China to apply the actual bio weapon.
You have clearly shown we have no law at the moment but the perception of law. With the judicial so compromised that the oversight committee refuses to investigate the mole that was employed by Pfizer 5 times and didn't recluse herself or notify the serious potential conflicts of interest. Far far worse is the oversight committee's negligence which indicates that there is no division between politics and law and the corruption isn't just one judge..
We have been attacked and our most senior public servants had to be aware otherwise they would be the first to be "protected" by injection. They were not were they, being protected was NOT getting the bio weapon(Brett Sutton said so with the "they're constitutionally protected").
With every part of our recorded history being littered with treason the comfort has made us naïve/stupid and nature has zero pity for a species born naïve to danger and the greatest, most cunning predator walks on two legs.
Edited due to small phone, big thumbs with a mind that thinks it's quicker then both, no doubt I'll re read and realise more alterations are needed but everyone can see the point
https://www.parliament.act.gov.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0006/1955832/Submission-0456-Christopher-J-Small.pdf