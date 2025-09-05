good substack Folk,

many here know we have been in the trenches for years now seeking acknowledgement - legal, political, and regulatory - of the multitude of studies confirming DNA contamination having been wrought upon the world .. and how here in Australia the Covid products were illegally steered away from being properly - indeed, legally deemed - GMOs

then I dug into US legislation to share with new HHS Secretary Bobby Kennedy Jr and FDA Commissioner Dr Marty Makary, that the US FDA back in 2020 knew the Covid-19 products to be Gene Therapies - like GMOs, same same, but different - but the FDA illegally buried this globally significant characterisation

making these drugs NOT vaccines .. but lethal Humanity altering unknowns

.. background on our Citizens Petition here

.. followed-up with more factoids here

.. a big Thank You to Kevin McKernan, Dr Jessica Rose, Dr David Speicher, and Maria Gutschi for being co-Petitioners with me for also informing Bobby and Marty about the excessive DNA contamination, too .. and you too Katie Ashby-Koppens, for dealing with the FDA and getting the Petition filed and kept up on the .REGULATION website

now, Dr Maryanne Demasi recently updated us all on the progress of our Citizen Petition ..

.. no answer from Bobby or Marty, then/yet .. just that its on their desk, waiting, while they deal with ‘other priorities’

and indeed Bobby has being doing just that

.. ripping the cancerous growths out (pharma installed stooges) of the CDC leadership

.. getting a legitimate ACIP committee in place

.. and going up to Capital Hill to essentially tell a bunch of pharma-paid-shilling Senators to ..

“Get F*cked .. we are going to Make America Healthy Again”

.. makes for a good acronym that - MAHA - yes?

.. and pardon my French, but nearly every response I heard from Bobby overnight before that committee of (mostly) corrupted retards, just sounded like that

you can watch some of the bombs Bobby belted at them here, in this X thread

so .. after watching the above with Bobby sticking it to many a corrupt Senator .. and I was scrolling along X enjoying the support seen everywhere for Bobby from US punters, media, and pollies after he socked-it-to several Senators

.. when I stumbled across this

.. read it again

can you all see some words never before uttered by any Super Senior Health Official anywhere around the world before?

Gene-Altering

gene-altering

.. changes a person’s genes alters them alters their Genome

yes good substack folk, we have breached the citadel walls .. we have - finally - been listened to

this tweet from Bobby Kennedy Jr’s Deputy is no accident .. it is a straight-up

admission acknowledgement and setting of the record - straight - the Covid-19 modRNA Gene Therapies are gene-altering

Jim is otherwise a highly respected career official within US health, and one we can all trust given Bobby trusts him to be his Deputy

.. and do note: Jim is also the Acting Director of the CDC, which makes his tweet so much sweeter

to be sure, Bobby and the whole new crew he has been slowly but surely installing throughout the FDA, CDC, and HHS, have needed to use - let’s say - unconventional communication channels for getting their information out .. this is yet another

our team of Petitioners have not yet formally received ‘the nod’ from Bobby and Marty - yet - but with public messaging coming from HHS officials just like Jimmy’s above, well .. let’s just say

the fuse has been lit and now the discussion begins

that is all for now, good substack Folk

thought it would be neat to share this little win with you all, as we head into the weekend

.. many of you have been with us - in the trenches - for many many years now

Thank You

also .. for all the other Folk still none the wiser - if you can - please restack far and wide

Have a Good Weekend,

Jules

