Good Substack Folk,

.. a good Good Friday to you all

Ladies and gentlemen, this train terminates here. All passengers must exit the train. Please make your way to the concourse and check the departure boards for connecting services. Thank you.

yes, good Substack Folk, the time has come .. this train has pulled in .. time for everyone to alight and grab their onward connections

.. but a few housekeeping matters before we all bid each other adieu

so - with some mashing of metaphors - strap-in & buckle-up .. this one is a bit of a tour de force

(it’s also bloody long)

post-Covid project

.. did it ever really end?

by early 2024 it became apparent the Commonwealth - aided by State governments who took the lucrative carrots dangled before them - had largely succeeded with the Covid sham

.. the Covid deception

.. and the brutalising of Australian citizens

the old Penal Colony had been resurrected anew and every man, woman, and child discovered something that they aren’t something that they are not FREE men, women, and children not really not in Australia

yes, we raised a ton of awareness about the wrongs of Covid

about the fake vaxxines about illegal approvals about confirmed contamination Australia-wide

about deaths and injuries

.. and all those people and their families, ignored

and we learned of the lengths to which self-proclaimed government experts

will deny the truth when presented evidence cover-up and stay criminally silent to cover their tracks

yet, and despite them .. our efforts saved lives

our efforts secured bio-samples evidencing everything above to be true .. and

their stupidity their self interest and their never really ever caring about you

but .. our efforts saved lives

.. yet

‘they’ can still do it all again

.. and for now, they believe this

which is why everyone here saw me get on the road in June of 2024 .. travel that turned out to be a big damn journey, for seeking to answer this question ..

How Can The Commonwealth Be Stopped From Doing It All Again?

.. I did not share back in 2024 that I had an idea .. and that idea needed lots & lots of research, and seeing for myself certain things first-hand .. and hearing myself from certain people, some certain things

that journey finished with the publication of Secession by Western Australia

.. a big bloody book

but let me make it clear for everyone

what Secession by Western Australia sets out is a blueprint for all citizens man, woman & child of every State & Territory of Australia to free themselves from Canberra’s choke-hold while substantially - indeed - significantly prospering economically

Secession by Western Australia turned out to be a very natural continuation after the heat & dust of our Covid battles had begun to settle

A Solution for never having to enter that battle again by simply showing How the main Covid combatant .. the perpetrator can be Stopped Forever

Secession from the Commonwealth

recall now .. before the Colonies were called States, they all existed without this thing that has become the ruin of Australia - the Commonwealth government - yes, once upon a time all the Colonies/States co-existed, business between them flourished, and they each controlled their natural resources for the benefit of the People of each Colony/State

.. then the Commonwealth was created out of thin air it grew to take control of all the economic levers to feed itself your money from your toil then commandeered Australia’s natural resources for itself and now gives those resources away - for a song - to foreign energy companies while the fat cats in the Liberal & Labor parties Grow Rich, Travel everywhere, receive Housing allowances, and retire on Extraordinary Superannuation .. some with cliff top mansions

if you can’t see the scam

.. the theft

.. the racket Canberra has created & perfected

.. well then, there is simply no hope

.. you are dyed in the wool brainwashed, befuddled, mayhaps even deluded

sheep dipped in their bullshit

but many a’reader here is not blinkered nor blinded

.. not so far gone and lost down the rabbit holes created by Labor & Liberal

having learned to avoid the daily morsels of misdirection & irrelevance they feed the general population

what I call ..

Canberra’s Grift, Graft & Theatre

Australia Stopped Being - The Lucky Country - and Australians became Victims .. The Abused while Australia’s Natural Resources have been Raped .. Pillaged & Plundered by The Commonwealth by a group of actors who at law are meant to be our agents for getting the best deals .. but never do .. The Liberal & Labor Grift, Graft & Theatre Troupes

yes, the Commonwealth not only sold you out .. but its players - its actors - Liberal & Labor - rip off Australia’s natural resources .. Your natural resources

right from under everyone’s noses

but hey

they do Let You

play schoolyard blame games

and Let You

point your finger at their bad bad political actors every day

.. like It helps, right?

but in all my years Nothing has changed

they have everyone on their merry-go-round

.. while they laugh all the way to bank

leaving Australia’s captured media to play the umpire

you know

the same media that did exactly Canberra’s bidding and the bidding of the State’s during every Covid press conference .. the same media that Never Once Questioned ‘the science’ or called out their brutality or lies

and that’s the way Labor & Liberal like it

.. Australians, daily embroiled in petty personality politics which is meant to keep everyone occupied while they

Sell Our Natural Resources Out The Backdoor

.. for that song I mentioned before - dirt cheap .. billions of dollars of the stuff sold daily, dirt cheap

dirty deeds, done dirt cheap

providing those at the back door selling Our Stuff with millions upon millions .. adding up to billions .. all tucked away in bank accounts punters will never see

the solution?

Walk Away

yes .. just walk away

.. don’t bother seeking retribution

.. don’t bother wasting your breath calling for ‘accountability’, for yet another multi-million dollar go-nowhere Royal Commission run by them

.. or didn’t Covid teach you anything?

No, the States just need to walk away Walk Away From The Commonwealth

once a State does that, federal Liberal & federal Labor are cooked

and will no longer hold the legal keys to

take a State’s natural resources especially the goodies offshore

nor

Impose any of their 13+ taxes on you or your business including Income Tax

no more ..

when a State walks away from the Commonwealth and the crony parties that run their rackets through the legal grinder that is ‘the commonwealth’ .. that’s it

the gig is up

seceding from the commonwealth - which has never produced any Common wealth - seceding legally stops the Commonwealth dead in its tracks and stops Liberal & Labor from any longer reaching into your pockets and stops Liberal & Labor selling a State’s natural resources Out The Backdoor

it also prevents the commonwealth from having any say in your health, your health choices, and how you wish to administer the health choices for your kids

but seceding does not stop the despicable actions of State governments, who would become sovereign by seceding, from still being the absolute criminal a**holes we all saw them to be during Covid

that’s because the Constitution of every State was created for Colonial times

for controlling convicts and exacting Penal Laws

.. thus, each State - when its Citizens call for secession from the Commonwealth - will only truly prosper

when they also enact modern Constitutions fit for the 21st century not the 19th century when they were formulated for convicts

.. and when creating new constitutions Citizens can hold up

the wrongs of the Covid era the wrongs of the Commonwealth government and the wrongs of their State government

and produce new Constitutions that prevent the worst from ever happening again

reclaiming Human Rights with absolute protections confirming complete Medical Freedom cementing systems to eradicate Public Service Corruption while ensuring a State’s resources benefit only one group - it’s owners - the Citizens of each State

and guess what, good Substack Folk?

that’s exactly what Secession by Western Australia sets out

in great detail - as a blueprint - and so very much more

.. all of which can also be used as a blueprint for every other State

if their People find their voices and finally say Enough Is Enough

BUT

.. if the People of each State haven’t had enough and

enjoy paying taxes unnecessarily and enjoy working until they’re bodies have become useless

then enjoy continuing to hang out with this guy .. and his stooges .. and those of the other syndicate - I mean, party .. who are waiting for their grift shift in government, so they can continue screwing Australia and Australians

again and again and again

.. freedom of choice, right?

Intermission

ok .. break time

grab a cuppa

or a choctop

or a smoke if you’ve got em

and take a moment

.. listen to the lyrics

Shout, shout, let it all out

These are the things I can do without

Come on

I’m talking to you, come on

annnnnd .. we’re back

Closing Down Sale

yes good Substack Folk, Jules On The Beach has come to its natural close, but not before everyone goes home with something

.. first cab off the rank

Discount Digital Edition of Secession by Western Australia

over at our bookstore www.SecessionWABook.shop

we are offering Digital copies for A$9.99 during April

down from A$30.00

that’s a 400 page print book - the digital edition is over 600 pages on tablets & e-readers - which you can have on-hand wherever you are - your phone, iPad, or Kindle

.. for just 10 bucks

all chapters hyperlinked tons of tables & graphics fully referenced and a new Constitution for Western Australia

so unless Australians under the Commonwealth can no longer read, that sounds like a deal worthy of Big Kev saying:

“I’m excited!”

and .. while you’re poking around our store, you should read the Introduction to Secession by Western Australia for understanding why we undertook such a massive project .. not just for Sandgropers, but for all Australians

it really does place matters into perspective

lastly, you will also see that our Authorship Team have spun-up a new Substack where my writings & those of my co-authors and Guest writers will be, for developing the themes & ideas seen in the book much further .. in a most disciplined manner

.. so if Jules On The Beach is something you might miss, then get yourself signed-up to continue the journey

.. second cab off the rank

while this is my final article for Jules On The Beach, never think I have foresaken what we fought for and fought against

.. nor have I given up on what there is still to achieve

indeed, that is entirely the point of Secession by Western Australia - continuing the effort but by different means

but, as we can all see the dust & carnage of Covid settling, for now, we must ask whether a similiar violation of our rights & freedoms will never return to oppress us again, while the current layers & systems of governance that allowed it all to happen so very easily, continue unchanged?

in the meantime, there are those I fought beside with on various fronts throughout Covid who continue the battles, and especially, who continue to unearth and bring the People The Truth of broken bureacracies and broken legal systems .. of broken systems meant to be protecting and safeguarding everyone .. but which continue to fail at an ever increasing clip

these are the journalists and writers we can trust

and today I wish to share some names .. folk I hold in esteem who possess immeasurable skill and professionalism

now, dear subscribers to Jules On The Beach .. you thousands of lucky ducks have received Jules On The Beach for FREE for years

.. you all received blow by blow accounts

.. you all received original legal documents that never normally see the light of day

.. and this all came from a former barrister who devoted his time and skills creating precise legal documents for

the US government Australian courts Australian Councils and the Prime Minister of Australia and leaders of other other nations

.. some of which works are listed HERE

to put it politefully, this was a free ride

and it was tuff for me, being completely unfunded, save for a few special donors who literally kept the wolves from my many changing doors .. even tents .. by constantly Buying Me A Coffee .. and a few others who dropped some very needed coin that got me through major disruptions that nearly ended my efforts

this is not a grudge nor a complaint the times & circumstances were what they were the imperative being during Covid - factual information which was denied to literally billions so the truths shared here were simply too important to place behind a paywall

so, when I suggest that you commit to subscriptions with the following journalists, it is to ensure they are properly able to maintain a reasonable existence so they can continue their work (while you work)

for You

they have proven their resolve & we know their colours were firmly nailed to the mast years ago, so go forth with them merrily ..

enjoy their stories of truth and enjoy the empowerment they provide you for knowing the truth

to wit ..

Maryanne Demasi PhD

.. what can I say but that Maryanne earned all of our trust long before Covid, turning-up truths our national braodcaster could not bare when leaned upon by industry .. so the ABC bombed her career for the sake of big business donor support to the major political parties .. that’s my take

but Dr Demasi never gave up

Spolier - Dr Demasi never gives up

come Covid she rolled her sleeves up further and came out respectfully swinging, backing everything laid down in print with evidence based science - real science - not the brand corrupted by Fauci and every government minister of health and their crony chief health officers, who we all learned were spruiking sales whores for Pfizer & Moderna

nope, Maryanne Demasi has stuck to old fashoined science, the one that uses the Scientific Method, every step of the way

an unstoppable force we are fortunate to call a fellow citizen here in Australia, one deserving not only everyone’s respect, but also a subscription

jump in .. better for you & cheaper than a McDonalds Bacon & Egg McMuffin + McCrappy coffee every month

.. and then

Rebekah Barnett (RB!)

.. independent journalist extraordinaire who covered Covid from her foxhole in WA

.. amongst so many fine articles, Rebekah got the drop on the TGA’s relentless and unabashed lying to the Australian public about the vaxxines, purely for protecting their own asses & to shield their political bosses from the unwelcome evidence we placed at the feet of Albanese and Butler proving synthetic DNA contamination

RB is currently finishing-up maternity leave with new bubba Poppy Joy, and will be back on deck full-force soon, so for now paid subscriptions are turned off .. when she does take the helm again and turn those paid subscription back on, any new subscribers will be afforded generous introductory offers to welcome you a board

but of course we owe so much to so many more who took to their feet during Covid, and placed themselves before the fire of unscrupulous government actors skilled at lying through their teeth

.. folk who stood-up for the Truth to be heard during the torrential propaganda downpours perpetrated by our public servants

just a few of great value to me throughout Covid who gave up their time, sacrificed jobs, and time with their families to ensure their expert information was shared so millions of folk everywhere could make informed decisions

.. which enabled and empowered many to push back properly and say “No” to the public servants who led millions dishonestly towards medical slaughters

.. some of those fine Folk are

the good Dr Ah Kahn Syed

.. a psuedonym to be sure .. protection from the persecutions of APHRA

a person holding unique medical & science learning and devastating research skills, who throughout Covid kept on pulling back the curtain to show the corruption orchestrating it all, while enlightening millions on science and especially genetics made easy for everyone to understand

.. Dr Syed is a shining bright light who during Covid shone on the mad men of science to show the depths to which many will go for a little profit, who give not a toss about a few million deaths along the way

.. subscriptions remain free & probably always will, thus again, The Good Doctor

.. and then we have

The Rose .. Jessica Rose .. Dr Jessica Rose, no less

yes, we all know Jessica Rose, who rose early in Covid to show the world all was not good or proper or right with the Safe & Effective

.. it was simply killing and maiming People at unprecedented rates verging on what many called, at the time - democide

Dr Rose remained committed throughout (and remains!), continually refining the data and continually getting it out into the public domain

.. flying here and there

.. speaking on every podcast and show where Folk needed to receive the real information governments everywhere - our public servants - were hiding from us, trying to cover-up their deeds

Jessica has kept her substack free forever .. but it would be most appropriate to assist with a small paid subscription, after many years of sacrifice

last, but by no means least ..

Kevin (Maine Coon Cat Man) McKernan

Kevin blew the lid off the Safe & Effective for all time, showing repeatedly quantified evidence of excessive synthetic DNA contamination in nearly all Covid (modRNA) vaxxines delivered globally

.. his work became central to our Australian efforts, which later became international efforts to inform citizens everywhere .. and for directly informing bureacrats everywhere they had got it all so disasterously wrong

I vividly recall that devastating post in February 2023 Deep sequencing of the Moderna and Pfizer bivalent vaccines identifies contamination of expression vectors designed for plasmid amplification in bacteria

.. our worst fears had been realised

since that time the former lead within the Human Genome Project has never pulled a punch or given an inch to the instutional backlash that followed his .. gasp .. revealing of the truth

his is a story of courage that caused so many others to stand

.. leading many more scientists to enter their labs to confirm again and again what a fine mess the world’s experts in government had gotten their fellow citizens into

Kevin has never taken a dime for the 100s of hours spent writing his findings up in articles we could all understand

.. following 100s of hours spent in labs following the scientific method, for proving everything presented

.. and then there are the thousands of dollars in lab equipment he absorbed

.. not to mention the cost of just keeping the lights on

the articles of the Nepetalactone Newsletter should be placed into the history books, and used for teaching medical students and up-and-coming scientists everywhere about what to look for and what to question .. and to show how mad the maddest of scientists in big pharma truly are, aided by just a little government complicity

and there we have it good Substack Folk

if, like me, articles and posts like this one have that way of triggering your personal series of flash-backs to the worst moments of Covid .. you are not alone

.. part of the very understandable sub-clinical - and for others clinical - post traumatic stress that has disordered us all .. and is never easy to escape, if ever

but we move forwards, regardless .. we just do that .. because we fortunately can

my journey clearly has not stopped, only the keel has been turned towards a heading seeking to head off a repeat of our recent past

at base it all came to pass due to the existing governance layers found in our respective countries and places

.. governance clearly gone wrong, where no longer do we find public servants but those who have usurped our roles as Masters of Our Nations

they are still our public servants at law but they have fooled everyone into thinking wrongly that they run matters and you have to just shut up

.. We, the People, are and have always remained the Masters, but for now we find ourselves barred and locked-out from the very institutions created to protect us properly .. paid for & created by Us, to advance Our best interests

yes, coups have been silently occurring in Western nations everywhere, where now we have bureacrats and political parties that have quiet definitely taken over the machinery of government for their own ends & personal profit - they are looting Our treasuries & resources

- which must end

change therefore is desperately necessary should you wish to reclaim what is yours, so your children and theirs do not go without the national inheritance which is their birthright

.. part of which implicitly means

actually Being Free

for now .. here .. this stream of shared consciousness that has been Jules On The Beach comes to a close, so that the efforts and lessons of Covid are not lost but used to right wrongs, and get our institutions and governance layers cleared and clarified, because, you know

Repeating the worst of History .. none of us want that

so .. OK then ..

Thank You One and All

it has been my distinct honour

.. and .. you know where to find me

Julian Gillespie

A Coffee for the road?