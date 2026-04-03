Jules On The Beach

Jules On The Beach

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Drop Stix's avatar
Drop Stix
3d

If I had a dollar for every time you were prepared to bang your head against the proverbial brick wall trying to right the wrongs and hold assorted pricks to account, I could likely outbid Pfizer on a few politicians.

A big thanks from across the ditch for all your efforts Jules, you bloody good bastard.

Good luck with the secession efforts.

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Happy Days's avatar
Happy Days
3d

'... and the crowd ROARED !!!'

Herculian Julian! What a trek. Thank you for stomping loud and long.

And for shining a light on this cadre of champions.

Thank you for showing us how to disembark this ship of fools.

From one scallywag (Mark Twain) to another: you, sir, are one of the greats.

"To be great, truly great, you have to be the kind of person who makes the others around you great."

[exits left, heads directly to book shop]

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