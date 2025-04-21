Legal Notice Served .. on those who would Destroy Evidence
.. evidence also evidencing the extent of the synthetic DNA contamination
good substack Folk,
this is a brief note to inform readers and especially fellow legal, science, and medical colleagues, of letters of demand sent earlier today by myself and separately by the law firm PJ O’Brien & Associates
many will have read the article last week by journalist Rebekah Barnett covering Queensland Health informing QoVAX study participants of the decision to destroy over 100,000 biospecimens since stopping funding for the study in June 2023
.. these are specimens from Folk who received the Pfizer and Moderna Covid shots
.. many of which recipients aren’t feeling so good these days .. while some are just plain dead, it is saddening to say
.. as one legal colleague plainly put Queensland Health’s proposed actions
“Truly criminal ..”
.. Kevin McKernan read Rebekah’s article and said out loud many Folk’s quiet thoughts
as I have sent my own Legal Notice I will keep my finer thoughts close to my chest, for now ..
.. but in keeping with my undertaking seen in the last paragraph of my letter, I share with you all here and now the contents of the Legal Notice, so that the recipients/addressees can see the world knows what they are up to, and what is legally required of them ..
.. I will also be sharing this substack via my “good BCCd Folk” mailout
the letter in full can be downloaded here ..
as mentioned, law firm PJ & O’Brien & Associates has also transmitted to the same recipients a very similar letter of demand
.. this is the firm Katie Ashby-Koppens works with, headed-up by principal Peter John O’Brien (“PJ”) who was quick to action this today .. Easter Monday
Thank You PJ
the Letter of Demand sent by PJ O’Brien & Associates can be downloaded here ..
folk here are also free to send similar notes to the same recipients, without the need to cite the legal grounds preventing these actors from destroying especially the biospecimens .. but letters impressing upon all those involved how vitally important all the QoVAX data is for science and scientists to learn everything there is to know about how these products caused so much death and devastation
.. it is imperative real science be given every opportunity to unravel all the mechanisms of harm this particular drug platform is so good at wreaking
[ Note: a better email address for the Chair of the Metro North Health Human Research Ethics Committee is: MetroNorthResearch-Ethics@health.qld.gov.au ]
for now .. with this legal correspondence sent and delivered, we wait to see the next steps we need to take to stop what to me looks like an attempt to cover-up the liability of Australian governments .. Federal and State .. in pushing these products now found to be excessively contaminated .. and don’t get me started about the dangers and deaths caused by the synthetic Spike protein and those wondrously toxic LNPs
“now found”
.. heck, many of us started informing authorities in Q1 2023
yet still nothing from PM Albanese
or his fellow crocodile tears actor
the Minister of Health
Butler
.. Australian leaders, right?
please share this post far and wide so the recipients of our legal demand letters can see how many good Folk know what they are up to, and what they need - nay - must do
.. and restack if you can
merci beaucoup
Thankyou for doing this Julian. This removal of evidence seems to be happening all over. I saw that ICAN petitioned for CDC Vaccine Safety Link Data. And CDC said they didn't have it because they have returned it to the Health organisations like Kaiser that it originated from. Therefore the public can no longer petition for it from the government.
Please let us know if the response is received within 7 days as per requested