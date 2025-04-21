good substack Folk,

this is a brief note to inform readers and especially fellow legal, science, and medical colleagues, of letters of demand sent earlier today by myself and separately by the law firm PJ O’Brien & Associates

many will have read the article last week by journalist Rebekah Barnett covering Queensland Health informing QoVAX study participants of the decision to destroy over 100,000 biospecimens since stopping funding for the study in June 2023

.. these are specimens from Folk who received the Pfizer and Moderna Covid shots

.. many of which recipients aren’t feeling so good these days .. while some are just plain dead, it is saddening to say

.. as one legal colleague plainly put Queensland Health’s proposed actions

“Truly criminal ..”

.. Kevin McKernan read Rebekah’s article and said out loud many Folk’s quiet thoughts

as I have sent my own Legal Notice I will keep my finer thoughts close to my chest, for now ..

.. but in keeping with my undertaking seen in the last paragraph of my letter, I share with you all here and now the contents of the Legal Notice, so that the recipients/addressees can see the world knows what they are up to, and what is legally required of them ..

.. I will also be sharing this substack via my “good BCCd Folk” mailout

the letter in full can be downloaded here ..

Legal Notice Qovax Study 21 April 2025 167KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

as mentioned, law firm PJ & O’Brien & Associates has also transmitted to the same recipients a very similar letter of demand

.. this is the firm Katie Ashby-Koppens works with, headed-up by principal Peter John O’Brien (“PJ”) who was quick to action this today .. Easter Monday

Thank You PJ

the Letter of Demand sent by PJ O’Brien & Associates can be downloaded here ..

Letter Of Demand Re Proposed Qovax Destruction 1 261KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

folk here are also free to send similar notes to the same recipients, without the need to cite the legal grounds preventing these actors from destroying especially the biospecimens .. but letters impressing upon all those involved how vitally important all the QoVAX data is for science and scientists to learn everything there is to know about how these products caused so much death and devastation

.. it is imperative real science be given every opportunity to unravel all the mechanisms of harm this particular drug platform is so good at wreaking

[ Note: a better email address for the Chair of the Metro North Health Human Research Ethics Committee is: MetroNorthResearch-Ethics@health.qld.gov.au ]

for now .. with this legal correspondence sent and delivered, we wait to see the next steps we need to take to stop what to me looks like an attempt to cover-up the liability of Australian governments .. Federal and State .. in pushing these products now found to be excessively contaminated .. and don’t get me started about the dangers and deaths caused by the synthetic Spike protein and those wondrously toxic LNPs

“now found” .. heck, many of us started informing authorities in Q1 2023 yet still nothing from PM Albanese or his fellow crocodile tears actor the Minister of Health Butler

.. Australian leaders, right?

please share this post far and wide so the recipients of our legal demand letters can see how many good Folk know what they are up to, and what they need - nay - must do

.. and restack if you can

merci beaucoup

