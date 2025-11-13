MAHA Has Fallen
.. Robert F. Kennedy Jnr has been compromised
good substack Folk,
.. pardon my absence as I have been writing extensively and am now taking a break for recouping some health
but this post needed to interrupt my time-off (my first in over 7 years)
since the start of the year soon after we filed our Citizen Petition evidencing grossly excessive DNA contamination, and the FDA’s illegal role in not calling the Covid vaxxines Gene Therapies, we have been suspicious of those working alongside Bobby Kennedy Jnr .. particularly Bobby’s Principal Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephanie Spear
Stephanie is a shadowy figure
.. Stephanie who, it turns out, controls ALL of Bobby’s messaging
.. messaging which to date has been disastrous and ineffective
like Bobby’s messaging on the Covid vaxxines
being effectively, nothing
.. despite the global evidence he knows about
and which has been presented to him
like our Citizen Petition
adding to the squeeze and gagging of Bobby are the efforts of Susie Wiles, Trump’s Chief of Staff, who has been working overtime to preserve the illusion of Operation Warp Speed having been a great achievment, of The Donald
when we all know OWS ushered in the genetic poisoning of a global population
.. with manifold vaxxine induced injuries and diseases
too many to name here
alongside millions of deaths
.. well, we all know these things, unfortunately
but what everybody now needs to know and hear about from those who were - until recently - within the inner circle of the MAHA administration, who were meant to be working to help Bobby achieve everything he said he would, is how Bobby has been gagged, compromised, and rendered ineffective .. castrated
Bobby has been shut up
.. and MAHA does appear to have been taken over
by
Big Pharma
.. thus why the legal evidence we presented in our Citizen Petition is not receiving the attention is should have, as soon as Bobby was sworn in as Secretary of HHS
in circumstances where we received confirmation Bobby read the thing personally
and some of his advisors thanked us for getting the thing properly filed
so Bobby could use it as a legal basis for suspending the products
.. but .. to date .. nothing
Why?
it is not just about preserving the lie of Operation Warp(ed) Speed being a great achievement, it’s about - foremost - avoiding the legal liability in the US Government were Trump’s administration to acknowledge he was duped, and the Covid vaxxine a complete and continuing disaster for Humanity
you see, when you contaminate the Human Genome
the legal liability bill keeps mounting
for generations and generations
resulting not in multiple billions
but Trillions upon Trillions of dollars
payable
.. in treatments (cancers and associated diseases)
.. and straight up compensation for destroying lives and ending countless others
prematurely
this is why Bobby is being muzzled and gagged and silenced
because of the liability bill involved
because the US Government deems itself
Too Big To Fail
…
.. with the implication being
it believes it can’t afford to pay without
causing a severe global recession
that would cause even more innocent deaths
but this is a ruse, and no reason to avoid being responsible towards those who have been maimed, will be maimed, and the families of those have who died .. and those who are still yet to die
governments the world over have visited a similar crisis before, when their country’s men and women have been grossly maimed and many others killed, and have dealt with it, responsibly
.. when?
after each of the two major wars of last century
WWI
and
WWII
in each instance governments of means about the world recast their national spending budgets to focus on assisting families who lost loved ones who sacrificed their lives for their country, and to focus on assisting the health needs of those who returned injured after having fought for their country
we face a similar situation
.. the men and women who did what their country asked of them during Covid, who stood up and took the shot - of the Safe & Effective - who are now either no longer alive, or are battling severe ill-health for having done so .. and
those who emerge daily, everywhere
to suffer
from the cancers or other diseases
triggered by this junk
point being, Covid was a battle governments everywhere drew their populations into
so they need to pay for the aftermath
just like they all did
during post-war reconstruction periods
which included
the reconstruction of the health of their people
.. this is what Trump is avoiding, through the machinations of his political war dog Susie Wiles and .. by extension .. the assisitance Susie is getting from Stephanie in muzzling Bobby
so that’s about the general lay of the legal land on Covid, and why no government anywhere wants to take responsibilty, because the dead and injured were not shot by aggressive enemy nations, but were shot and killed by their own nations
quite a predicament
.. but one that requires
honesty
until that honesty is forthcoming, readers here have to know the moves that have been in-play for attempting to shut down the moment of reckoning .. the moment of honesty
and those currently tasked with continuing the concealment of their government’s crimes and the castration of Bobby Kennedy Jnr are most notably Stephanie Spears and Susie Wiles
all explained in this bombshell interview by Dr Mary Talley Bowden with two - until recently - key MAHA advisors to Bobby, namely Dr Steven Hatfill & Gray Delaney .. (with props to Shannon Joy)
.. clic the pic for watching on X/Twitter .. it really kicks off at the 23 minute mark
after watching to the end it should be clear and undeniable for all to appreciate
Bobby is currently compromised
.. and ..
Trump’s people are actively in cover-up mode
by compromising Bobby
I will leave the rest of the tea leaves to everybody else
.. the ramifications, and
what this presently mean for all of our efforts to date
.. and just finish here by saying, for now
MAHA has Fallen
.. everything else is just the theatre for having you think otherwise
Once again beautifully articulated and very clear. I’m really hoping that Bobby is aware of the skulduggery and at some point emerge with the undeniable truth and prosecutions to boot. That man wears so much angst on his face, I pray for his courage and ongoing good health. As I do yours dear Julian 🙏😘
I think this assumes that the interference being run by his subordinates is not actually Imperata facere. 🤨😑
I think we all know where this is going. Absolutely no where. People are STILL assuming that TPTB are influenced by public opinion or legal pressures. That Rubicon passed when the governments of the world realised that they could absolutely and unbelievably, in lock step, shut down the world with barely a murmur. People practically danced their way into their own self contained internment! There is still youtube clips of the evidence.
Can we please just stop. Politics is simply publicised a$$-covering. Depending on which side of the same coin they are talking to. Politicians are not FOR or OF the people. They are Ivy league/Prep schoolers, DEI conscripts, or nue vo riche puppets. Regardless they are selling smoke and whistles. They ARE the bread and circuses, of the fat cats that have zero interest in anything outside of their gene pool/business interests, grandiose sense of self-importance and deluded demi-god status.
No one is coming to save you.
If this statement terrifies you, then you better GET useful. If this statement gives you determination, then you ARE useful, which means in the only currency that will matter in the coming years and reputation economy- community good will. You will do well.
The people in your local community are going to be the difference between hardship and happiness. Find it. Embrace it, nurture it, and build it strong. Everything else is smoke screen.