Jules On The Beach

Deb Robinson
Nov 13

Once again beautifully articulated and very clear. I’m really hoping that Bobby is aware of the skulduggery and at some point emerge with the undeniable truth and prosecutions to boot. That man wears so much angst on his face, I pray for his courage and ongoing good health. As I do yours dear Julian 🙏😘

The BarefootHealer
Nov 13

I think this assumes that the interference being run by his subordinates is not actually Imperata facere. 🤨😑

I think we all know where this is going. Absolutely no where. People are STILL assuming that TPTB are influenced by public opinion or legal pressures. That Rubicon passed when the governments of the world realised that they could absolutely and unbelievably, in lock step, shut down the world with barely a murmur. People practically danced their way into their own self contained internment! There is still youtube clips of the evidence.

Can we please just stop. Politics is simply publicised a$$-covering. Depending on which side of the same coin they are talking to. Politicians are not FOR or OF the people. They are Ivy league/Prep schoolers, DEI conscripts, or nue vo riche puppets. Regardless they are selling smoke and whistles. They ARE the bread and circuses, of the fat cats that have zero interest in anything outside of their gene pool/business interests, grandiose sense of self-importance and deluded demi-god status.

No one is coming to save you.

If this statement terrifies you, then you better GET useful. If this statement gives you determination, then you ARE useful, which means in the only currency that will matter in the coming years and reputation economy- community good will. You will do well.

The people in your local community are going to be the difference between hardship and happiness. Find it. Embrace it, nurture it, and build it strong. Everything else is smoke screen.

