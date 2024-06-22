Canberra Daily article .. Rebekah Barnett: Bias in the Federal Court?
Complaint against judge raises concerns over separation of powers
Rebekah Barnett probes the Constitutional controversy of GMO proceedings judge, Helen Rofe ..
“Professor Allan said that it is unlikely that the court or the parliament will properly investigate the complaint brought against Justice Rofe, predicting that the judiciary will simply “close ranks”…Justice Rofe’s dismissal is the latest in a series of Covid vaccine-related cases dismissed by the Courts on narrowly interpreted technicalities.”
The courts are an absolute disaster area for the Australian people.
The courts have failed to protect us from coercive and mandatory medical interventions, e.g. Covid vaccinations, in a supposed ‘free country’. It doesn’t get much worse than that…
It appears the courts are clueless about conflicts of interest in taxpayer-funded vaccination policy, and accept without question any dictate on vaccination practice.
The courts are not serving the people, along with the fact it can be financially ruinous for the average person to seek redress in the courts against powerful adversaries with long pockets.
We need to expose serious issues in the ‘court of public opinion’, but here too we are generally inhibited by a conflicted and censorious mainstream media, including the worse than useless taxpayer-funded ABC and SBS.
We have to persist in the alternative media, and try and alert the general community that our political and legal systems are a corrupted quagmire, not serving the best interests of the people.
