good substack Folk,

Hello and yes, it has been a little while .. now in far northern Westralia, I have been busy with the GMO proceedings and another project or two

but first ..

You are invited to view the new documentary we created narrated by former ABC Catalyst presenter, Maryanne Demasi, PhD .. Thank You Maryanne, such a professional.

Special Thanks to our producer Gaz who also publishes Gaz’s Substack .. and a shout-out to Dr Julie Sladden for her efforts .. Thanks Julie!

The Truth

About COVID-19 Shots

A short documentary that explores the issues of DNA contamination, regulatory failure, and the resistance evidenced by Australia's judiciary and chief law officers towards examining the GMO nature of the drugs under Australian law, and how this involves ongoing serious criminal offenses, all being matters of grave significance to the millions of Australians who received these substances, but were not told the true nature of the risks they represent to health and life.

The Truth About Covid-19 Shots is hosted on the new website www.thegmocase.info, a site created to simply provide The Truth to a global audience.

Please share the hell out of it.

next ..

.. and where is The GMO Case at?

well .. what a tortuous series of events the Federal Court, and in particular Chief Justice Debra Mortimer, has had us navigating the last two months

as you are aware a Writ of Mandamus was filed against Debra Mortimer in the High Court back in early July, asking the High Court to tell the Chief Justice to do her job and investigate the Complaint against Justice Helen Rofe

you see the Chief Justice was trying to park doing anything with the Complaint until our appeal of the decision by Helen Rofe booting Dr Fidge out of the Federal Court had first been heard

.. problem was, and as we pointed out to the Chief Justice time and time again, the Federal Court had NO jurisdiction to hear an appeal because the decision by Helen Rofe lacked any judicial authority - due to her intentional decision to conceal her prior relationship with Pfizer - therefore the Chief Justice had no appeal to wait on, as the decision by Helen Rofe was "unappealable" at law

.. no appeal was possible, so stalling on dealing with the Complaint was just that, stalling

thus why we had to elevate matters to the High Court, to get them to tell her to stop stalling

.. and as we also pointed out to Debra Mortimer time and time again

.. properly dealing with the Complaint also required her to make a "procedural decision" or determination along the way, namely, in forming the view that Justice Rofe had in fact committed a No No, then that No No did cancel out Rofe’s judicial authority, thereby making her decision booting Dr Fidge meaningless at law, therefore that decision could not be appealed (this is the "procedural decision" part) and the The GMO Case needs to be started again

this was all pointed out to the Chief Justice in the Complaint filed back on 22 March

.. yes, all the way back on 22 March ..

making it very clear we know and knew her court had no jurisdiction to hear an appeal

no jurisdiction = no appeal court = no excuse to hold-up dealing with the Complaint

.. any such appeal would be a fiction at law, a scam, a fraud and a total abuse of process by the Court itself .. and a charade .. let's not mince words here

but Debra wanted it to be so .. she remained silent on this issue about her Federal Court having no jurisdiction, and allowed the machinery of her court to press us on to a fictitious and unlawful appeal

so what did we do?

we brought an application seeking to have the fictitious appeal halted until the Writ of Mandamus was first dealt with in the High Court, where part of that Writ was pointing out to the High Court too, that Debra Mortimer could not stall the Complaint to first await the outcome of an appeal, as once again, no appeal was possible

that application seeking to halt or freeze the appeal process was brought before Justice Anna Katzmann of the Federal Court, where again (oh how many times have we repeated this) we pointed out to Justice Katzmann that no appeal was possible, no appellate jurisdiction existed because Justice Rofe's decision lacked any judicial authority, and this was all about to be put to the High Court no less, to consider ..

you know, the High Court, sought of like Justice Katzmann's higher bosses

but what did Anna Katzmann do?

she ignored us pointing out the Federal Court had no jurisdiction or authority to hear an appeal, and instead proceeded to set dates for the appeal hearing to take place

she did this without providing any written reasons .. which would have been a hard thing to do, writing reasons about why the appeal could proceed when the appeal court had no jurisdiction

from where I was sitting this was all looking decidedly uncool .. now we also had Justice Katzmann forcing us on to this fictitious appeal, even though we had squarely said no jurisdiction existed for an appeal

.. you would think, wouldn't you, that if we were totally wrong on this one fundamental issue - jurisdiction - Justice Katzmann would have welcomed penning a strong judicial decision slicing us from belly to brisket, showing how we had screwed up our interpretation of the law, and why the appeal could proceed, showing us all why the appeal court had jurisdiction, and how dumb we have been for saying otherwise

.. you would think that, wouldn't you

but no ..

so there we were once again being forced on with the theater of a fictitious appeal

but we could not allow ourselves to be bullied into this charade

.. going down that road and pretending an appeal court was fine, doing the appeal hearing, only to then strangely and so unexpectedly see that appeal court affirm as correct the decision by Justice Rofe booting Dr Fidge

.. you know, just another perverse decision after being lead down yet another judicial garden path, for yet another rubbish decision in respect of - you guessed it - another Covid court case, but this time involving the mass contamination of Australians with GMOs

no, we were not going to have any of that

.. so we decided to discontinue the whole appeal process .. park it, actually

.. by withdrawing the papers without prejudice for lodging them again another time, if it pervsersly came to that, thereby clearing the way for Chief Justice Mortimer to get on with dealing with the Complaint

since there is no appeal currently happening now, then Debra Mortimer can no longer stall on dealing with the Complaint, which if done properly, requires Debra Mortimer to finally confirm that no appeal was ever possible due to the tainted and non-judicial nature of Justice Rofe's decision

talk about being spun around and around by the internal revolving doors of the Federal Court .. that crew certainly know their steps

so where matters stand now are ..

having pulled the appeal this then has cleared the way for Debra Mortimer to get on with dealing with the Complaint against Rofe

she has confirmed she is doing this now, as Maryanne Demasi's recent article confirmed

this means we no longer needed to continue with the Writ of Mandamus in the High Court, so we have for now discontinued those proceedings

so for now folks we all must await the outcome of the investigation by the Chief Justice, finally, into whether Justice Rofe did a No No and in the process screwed Dr Fidge with her 1 March decision, meaning it all has to start over again

.. or will it?

with the acrobatics of the Covid judiciary we have seen on display these past years, anything is possible, and in particular not seeing the law work once again in respect of properly sanctioning Justice Rofe, despite these past many months clearly indicating one thing - many Australians believe Helen Rofe needs to be bounced from the bench, and quite rightly so .. she did a bad thing and cannot be trusted ever again

Helen Rofe is more than bad juju .. she is, in my view straight up dishonest a disgrace and does not care about Australians but she does care about big pharma and about protecting two successive governemnts who poisoned Australians

this was meant to be a short update, so pardon the length .. if anything is unclear please drop me a question in the Comments

and as usual ..

please re-stack if you can, and share far and wide

we have been bearing witness to the loss of Separation of Powers in Australia

.. this is no fleeting phenomena

this means representative democracy in Australia is a fiction

.. those are some not so sweet roses to get used to

this is no longer a lucky country

.. The Lucky Country .. that is advertising bs .. just false window dressing and theater

no .. not until this whole sordid system is upended and all the bad actors tipped out can we hope to get back to a truly free and democratic country

.. that, for now, is a long way off .. if even possible

but .. retaining hope .. we do our little steps along the way here

.. watch this space

Buy Me a Coffee?