a brief note to share some further reflections .. reflecting further on the good news I shared when restacking the story brought to us by Dr Maryanne Demasi, yesterday

yes .. like many .. I found myself a little shocked and bowled over by the announcement of the new ACIP Covid immunisation working group

.. its terms of reference read well

but .. these terms of reference failed to mention When this committee will deliver

moreover, something very important is missing

something that demands this announcement by the ACIP also be understood under a different light

to wit .. I penned a response to Dr Robert Malone who was quick to applaud the announcement across Twitter/X, where his media team spends much time

.. I also CCd in Bobby Kennedy, Jay Bhattacharya MD, and everybody’s favourite and eternally happy fireside chat chiselled chin guy, Marty Makary MD .. what an FDA pin-up boy, right?

all being Trump’s US health leadership vanguard .. none of who are allowed to speak about how their boss was duped into Operation Warp Speed thereby duping Billions of unsuspecting Citizens around the world .. the real inter-generational Trump legacy that will live on in altered genes and unborn infants for eons

.. but I digress ..

so here it is .. my note to Bob Malone et al .. warts and all

nb: this multi-trillion dollar liability issue is not new to our team .. we worked it out ages ago .. so too did your favourite Covid-modRNA-pushing-governments .. hence why so many legitimate legal efforts have been illegally blocked by the courts

.. the courts were tapped on the shoulder long ago

“Don’t let them in, or the Republic falls”

.. similar sentiments here in Australia .. same same, but different .. but also including Albo’s little whine to the judges

“The Labour Party won’t survive .. I’ll be shamed .. forced back into public housing .. nor will the Liberal Party survive .. and we’re your bosses .. so block these guys at every step”

.. but don’t worry about those who didn’t survive the shots

.. or those just surviving the injuries .. or who never survived in the womb .. or who never survived their birth .. or couldn’t avoid being genetically altered

that guy .. and the one before him .. and Mark Butler .. and the rest

as Australian rock group GANGgajang sang

“This is Australia”

anyhoo .. I wonder what - if any - replies will be received from Bob Malone, Bobby, Jay, and Marty

place your bets, Folks

.. that’s all for now

.. more stuff coming down the pike soon

and good substack Folk, restack if you can

