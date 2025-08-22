good substack Folk,
a brief note to share some further reflections .. reflecting further on the good news I shared when restacking the story brought to us by Dr Maryanne Demasi, yesterday
..
yes .. like many .. I found myself a little shocked and bowled over by the announcement of the new ACIP Covid immunisation working group
.. its terms of reference read well
but .. these terms of reference failed to mention When this committee will deliver
moreover, something very important is missing
something that demands this announcement by the ACIP also be understood under a different light
to wit .. I penned a response to Dr Robert Malone who was quick to applaud the announcement across Twitter/X, where his media team spends much time
.. I also CCd in Bobby Kennedy, Jay Bhattacharya MD, and everybody’s favourite and eternally happy fireside chat chiselled chin guy, Marty Makary MD .. what an FDA pin-up boy, right?
all being Trump’s US health leadership vanguard
.. none of who are allowed to speak about how their boss was duped into Operation Warp Speed
thereby duping Billions
of unsuspecting Citizens around the world
.. the real inter-generational Trump legacy that will live on
in altered genes
and unborn infants
for eons
.. but I digress ..
so here it is .. my note to Bob Malone et al .. warts and all
nb: this multi-trillion dollar liability issue is not new to our team .. we worked it out ages ago .. so too did your favourite Covid-modRNA-pushing-governments .. hence why so many legitimate legal efforts have been illegally blocked by the courts
.. the courts were tapped on the shoulder long ago
“Don’t let them in, or the Republic falls”
.. similar sentiments here in Australia .. same same, but different .. but also including Albo’s little whine to the judges
“The Labour Party won’t survive
.. I’ll be shamed .. forced back into public housing
.. nor will the Liberal Party survive
.. and we’re your bosses
.. so block these guys at every step”
.. but don’t worry about those who didn’t survive the shots
.. or those just surviving the injuries
.. or who never survived in the womb
.. or who never survived their birth
.. or couldn’t avoid being genetically altered
that guy .. and the one before him .. and Mark Butler .. and the rest
as Australian rock group GANGgajang sang
“This is Australia”
.
..
.. .. ..
anyhoo .. I wonder what - if any - replies will be received from Bob Malone, Bobby, Jay, and Marty
place your bets, Folks
.. that’s all for now
.. more stuff coming down the pike soon
and good substack Folk, restack if you can
A voice of reason, sanity and enduring honour, in a wilderness of greed, ignorance, stupidity and deadset evil. Thankyou for your service Julian!
Your comments are spot on. Slow walking is an understatement. Not sure how morally they can live with the ongoing damage and harm being done globally. There must be much more to this story. Lets rather have the speed of sound rather than the speed of science. What an unmitigated disaster . Thank you for doing your best to keep them 'honest'. Much appreciated.