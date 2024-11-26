good substack Folk,

Professor Phillip Buckhaults, initially a skeptic of Kevin McKernan’s original contamination findings, has gone and done what has proven to be too hard for the TGA and other regulators to do

.. he walked into a lab .. poured some Pfizer vaxxene over some healthy epithelial cells .. washed those cells of the vaxx after a few hours .. then let those cells grow for a month (replicate) while tending to them with nutrients and washing .. Phil then ran some qPCR tests on the new growth cells to see what their genomic DNA held

and they held synthetic DNA contamination produced by Pfizer

a conclusive finding ..

Pfizer’s DNA contamination does make its way inside of the nucleus of cells then integrates with natural DNA

Phillip was sure to add that this does not mean the same genomic integration is occurring within Humans .. but .. until that is proven to not be occurring we can assume that integration with natural Human DNA has been occurring

the good Professor is working with some Folk to determine the latter

until then, we have this .. this contamination entering the nucleus and integrating with natural DNA

everything Brendan Murphy and his side-kicks said was impossible

Maryanne Demasi PhD covered the findings today as well ..

Perth Event .. this Friday

this Friday we will be discussing this synthetic DNA contamination in Perth, at the Convention and Exhibition Centre

WA’s Premiere Roger Cook and Health Minister Sanderson have been formally invited by Professor Ian Brighthope

.. so we do hope they will accept our invitation and appear to present their evidence to show how the above findings .. amongst many others now .. have been “debunked”, and why we should all get back to our knitting

come along if you can .. tics are very affordable, and my fellow speakers know their stuff

