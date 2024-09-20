Russell Broadbent MP Informs Prime Minister of DNA Contamination
.. as too all Federal Senators and MPs
good Substack Folk,
earlier this evening Russell Broadbent MP delivered the following letter to the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese
please note the Co-Signatories Mr Broadbent requested to participate in informing the Prime Minister
.. many more would have joined, but time was of the essence
download a copy of the letter here:
significantly, Russell also forwarded his letter to all Federal Senators and MPs using the internal Parliamentary system, while including all the co-signatories of his letter, which is against protocol
an accident, but a happy accident
.. the consequence of this now is
all Federal Senators and MPs now know
we know
they have all received Notice of the contamination
this is an important development
hopefully this courageous and upstanding effort by Russell Broadbent MP creates the crack .. a crack .. we need
we still have much to do
merci, and have a good weekend
.. and yes ..
please share widely and restack if you can
Excellent well written letter. Why are governments all over the world not receiving letters just like this?
I have been chasing Peter Duttons office multiple times on this issue, ever since the appalling failure of Justice Rofe to declare her conflict of interest and shut down the recent case. He is my Federal member.
They keep on ducking and weaving and claiming they will get back to me.
I have forwarded this letter to Duttons office and will keep following up, and encourage others to do likewise.
At some stage the whole catastrophic response to covid will blow up in Duttons and others faces. So many people have been killed or maimed, and this continues. The recklessly wrong response is the worst crime in Australian history.