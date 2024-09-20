good Substack Folk,

earlier this evening Russell Broadbent MP delivered the following letter to the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese

please note the Co-Signatories Mr Broadbent requested to participate in informing the Prime Minister .. many more would have joined, but time was of the essence

download a copy of the letter here:

Australians Deserve Answers 308KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

significantly, Russell also forwarded his letter to all Federal Senators and MPs using the internal Parliamentary system, while including all the co-signatories of his letter, which is against protocol

an accident, but a happy accident



.. the consequence of this now is all Federal Senators and MPs now know we know they have all received Notice of the contamination

this is an important development

hopefully this courageous and upstanding effort by Russell Broadbent MP creates the crack .. a crack .. we need

we still have much to do

merci, and have a good weekend

.. and yes ..

