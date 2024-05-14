good Substack folk,

a brief note confirming what we already knew, but the difference now .. a leading science journal has subjected the data to peer review scrutiny

.. so TGA

.. so OGTR

.. so FDA

.. so HC

.. so EMA

.. so MHRA

its official you allowed billions to receive contaminated products and all it would have taken is a $10 test before rejecting it

in the paper below go to the notes under Figure 2 .. with more details in the Supplement

"Irrespective of this, however, very high DNA values were measurable in all batches after Triton-X-100 treatment, with these values ranging from 360 to 534 times the permissible DNA limit or 3600 to 5340 ng DNA per dose"

recall, no more than 10 ng of naked DNA was ever to be seen in any one dose

here we see up to 5340 ng of synthetic DNA wrapped in LNPs ready for efficient introduction to cells and in turn, the holy grail of Life, the nucleus

this is out of the lab of German scientists Brigitte Konig and Jurgen Kirchner .. clic the pic

Bravo, good doctors, bravo

.. pulling no punches and staying true to the science, Konig and Kirchner end on the most relevant note .. genomic integration:

Further, it should also be taken into account that DNA impurities in Comirnaty® are apparently integrated into the lipid nanoparticles and are thus transported directly into the cells of a vaccinated person, just like the mRNA active ingredient. What this means for the safety risks, particularly the possible integration of this DNA into the human genome, i.e., the risk of insertional mutagenesis, should be a secondary focus of the discussion required, which must go far beyond what could have been considered years before the so unexpected introduction of mRNA pharmaceuticals into the global market.

from the first discovery by genetics leader Kevin McKernan in February of 2023, till now, 15 months later, and the mainstream scientific literature is finally allowed/allowing the truth to be spoken and heard

.. yet still they roll out these shots to an unsuspecting public everywhere

