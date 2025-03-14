good substack Folk,

.. first, Slovakia

another day .. and more findings confirming excessive synthetic DNA contamination

brought to you by Pfizer and Moderna your most ethical sponsors of this catastrophe

but this time the findings have been

found by the Government of Slovakia

in January 2024 the Slovakian government appointed Dr Peter Kotlar MP the

Plenipotentiary of the Government of the Slovak Republic for the Review of Management Processes and Resource Allocation During the COVID-19 Pandemic

a Plenipotentiary is a person invested with the full power of independent action on behalf of their government, so Dr Kotlar was given free rein to turn over every stone of the Slovakian Covid pandemic experience

.. and he has not failed in his task

in fact, he is doing such a good job the opposition party in Slovakia was yesterday calling for his head, demanding his post to be terminated, because .. wait for it .. Dr Peter Kotlar is

which means in Covid Speak

Doctor Kotlar is uncovering the Truth

yes, the Truth .. that filthy artifact of once honest science

for now Kotlar is holding his cards very close to his chest, having identified in his role as Plenipotentiary a veritable smorgasbord of corruption concerning all matters Covid, and the role of an earlier Slovakian government for pushing these gene therapy/GMO products into as many Slovaks as possible, using one weapon of persuasion to the hilt

fear

.. we all know about that little device, don’t we?

Dr Kotlar held a press conference a few days ago to inform attending media of excessive synthetic DNA contamination confirmed in the Pfizer and Moderna vials delivered to Slovakia

For English subtitles:

Click the CC (Subtitles/Closed Captions) button.

Enable Slovak subtitles. Then Auto-Translate to English

Click the Settings (gear icon) in the YouTube player.

Select Subtitles > Auto-translate and choose English.

aware that labs within Slovakia are as compromised as we discovered Australian labs to be, Dr Kotlar had 120 vials sent to an independent lab in neighbouring Czechoslovakia - Tilia Laboratories - run by Dr Sona Pekova PhD

he didn’t ship just a few vials, no

he shipped a ton - 17 lots of Moderna with 5 vials each = 85 vials .. and 7 lots of Pfizer with 5 vials each = 35 vials

.. sent with Chain of Custody confirmed, at the right storage temperature, with all vials still in date

oh the TGA’s attack & deflection dog Dr Lisa Kerr is gonna hate having to spin her bullsh*t tales on this study

.. someone should tell Lisa the walls are closing in and R2D2 won’t be helping her

.. here is the Pekova study in full

Czech Study Of Slovakian Vials 1.52MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

the maestro of genetic sequencing Mr Kevin McKernan has of course broken the study down in a detailed critique to show the strengths and weaknesses of Dr Pekova’s enormous analysis - but the bottom line from Kevin is

.. with a personal note to some important folk

for the deep dive by Kevin jump into his latest substack covering the science of this study by Pekova

in the result .. after you run all the numbers and factor in the strong underestimation critique provided by Kevin, we get to a place in another part of the World grossly poisoned by Pfizer and Moderna, with all the assistance of drugs regulators

in Slovakia’s case we are looking at the following range of synthetic DNA being delivered per dose

Moderna: 0.2–160 ng/dose Pfizer: 1–100 ng/dose

recall, the old and long irrelevant limit use to be 10 ng per dose

with the LNPs protecting this DNA for efficient delivery within cells the limit should have been 10,000 times lower 1 picogram .. perhaps even lower

a little mouse also expert in such things summed-up what this all means

so Dr Kotlar isn’t mucking around with these findings

.. yes, he will be presenting the Slovakian Prime Minister and President a full report shortly, and he has already called upon Slovakia’s Attorney-General to open an investigation for possible indictments aka criminal charges against Pfizer and Moderna

but first Dr Kotlar has sent the Pekova DNA contamination findings to Robert F. Kennedy Jr as the new Secretary of Health and Human Services and looped-in the new head of the US Department of Justice Pam Bondi calling for the blood of Pfizer and Moderna

to wit ..

.. a copy of the letter to RFK Jr here

Kotlar Letter To Rfk Jr 104KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

so Kotlar is not mucking around .. weary as he is of the deep corruption within Slovakia seeking to silence him at all costs .. so what better ally to seek support from first, than Bobby F. Kennedy Jr aka the US of A

now .. we have to wait like we are waiting with our Citizen Petition and our note to DOGE FDA and Elon to see .. if Bobby F. Kennedy Jr will step-up or not

and it’s all there for Bobby now

.. DNA contamination studies coming out of our ears confirmed in the blood of Australians and information before Bobby showing how Pfizer and Moderna pulled off their gene therapy fraud .. fooling the World

what a moment in the History of the World

.. but .. we must forge on until something absolutely decisive occurs

why .. because the World was (and continues to be) repeatedly fed tons of these cancer-causing concoctions well known to kill and still be killing and causing a slew of chronic diseases

.. as Rebekah Barnett gives us all a timely reminder of today

next .. an Open Letter

i will be brief on this item

earlier in the week The Australian published a story by one of their writers, James Dowling, titled Covid Deaths Endure in Australia, Five Years On

.. they later changed the title to: Scourge of Coronavirus is still killing the vulnerable

I’d give you a link but The Australian places its stuff behind a paywall, which helps keep their Covid narrative leveled at the eyes of loyal Australian readers

anyhoo, James Dowling did everyone a Covid disinformation disservice by only referencing the views of a Burnet Institute scientist Associate Professor Suman Majumdar, where James lapped-up every last lick and spittle of what Suman had to say in his recent paper Consequences of COVID-19 Linger Five Years On

.. problem being of course, the Burnet Institute (like the Doherty Institute) are the same mob paid multi-millions by the Federal and State governments here in Oz to produce Covid-19 death models for Australia, models that were so accurate some of their findings remain confidential and beyond peer review and scrutiny

.. yet based on Burnet’s well paid efforts we all had to be locked down and released only if we took the poison

like Fuci was the pharma fraud front-man in the US here in Australia we had Brendan Murphy and Paul Kelly doing the same song “We Are The Science” supported by *ta da* the Burnet & Doherty Institutes

so, we could not allow James Dowling’s article to stand unchallenged, nor allow The Australian to continue being a propaganda appendage of the Australian government on all things Covid

it’s time for Rupert Murdoch to drop and stop this sh*t and allow his editors everywhere to get back to being real members of the Fourth Estate

.. the theatre of the News Corp empire is a disgrace, insults our intelligence, and just looks like the bullhorn of a criminal racket

regardless, one must go through the motions

together with Russell Broadbent MP and Kara Thomas (Secretary of AMPS), I drafted an Open Letter replying to the Dowling article, where we placed a few issues on the table for The Australian and James Dowling to deal with

the letter runs four strong pages long, so I won’t reproduce it in pics here, but let you read it for yourselves

Letter To The Editor Re James Dowling Article 278KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

in short

Australia and everywhere else has seen continuing Excess Deaths since these products rolled out - where is The Australian on this? The products are excessively contaminated with synthetic DNA, as too the blood of Australians - where is The Australian on this? Why does Burnet Institute’s info go unchallenged by The Australian, and why is no countervailing evidence ever discussed by The Australian?

besides the very important information we shared with the Editors of The Australian, is the equally important list of Co-Signatories who quickly became a part of this communique to one of Australia’s once prominent broadsheets .. now doing it hard to earn a crust of respect in the real world

.. there would have been many more Co-Signatories but we only had a two day turn-around

the letter can also be found on Russell Broadbent’s website

..

we are yet to hear whether The Australian will do the right thing and publish our letter

.. if they don’t, that’ll be another nail in their sinking coffin .. if they do you’ll hear me shouting “Bloody Hell”

but for now we all know this .. The Australian does not deserve its name

and that’s about it for now good substack Folk

for those sending questions about The GMO Case .. stay tuned

and Mundaring Shire in Western Australia passed (7 to 1) a Port Hedland style motion the other night .. sending a message to Canberra .. well done & congratulations to Beth Bonfiglio who led the charge

please share widely & restack if you can

