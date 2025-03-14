Slovak Government Confirms DNA contamination .. contacts RFK Jr.
.. and an Open Letter to The Australian about this DNA & Deaths
.. first, Slovakia
another day .. and more findings confirming excessive synthetic DNA contamination
brought to you by
Pfizer and Moderna
your most ethical sponsors of this catastrophe
but this time the findings have been
found by the Government of Slovakia
in January 2024 the Slovakian government appointed Dr Peter Kotlar MP the
Plenipotentiary of the Government of the Slovak Republic for the Review of Management Processes and Resource Allocation During the COVID-19 Pandemic
a Plenipotentiary is a person invested with the full power of independent action on behalf of their government, so Dr Kotlar was given free rein to turn over every stone of the Slovakian Covid pandemic experience
.. and he has not failed in his task
in fact, he is doing such a good job the opposition party in Slovakia was yesterday calling for his head, demanding his post to be terminated, because .. wait for it .. Dr Peter Kotlar is
which means in Covid Speak
Doctor Kotlar is uncovering the Truth
yes, the Truth .. that filthy artifact of once honest science
for now Kotlar is holding his cards very close to his chest, having identified in his role as Plenipotentiary a veritable smorgasbord of corruption concerning all matters Covid, and the role of an earlier Slovakian government for pushing these gene therapy/GMO products into as many Slovaks as possible, using one weapon of persuasion to the hilt
fear
.. we all know about that little device, don’t we?
Dr Kotlar held a press conference a few days ago to inform attending media of excessive synthetic DNA contamination confirmed in the Pfizer and Moderna vials delivered to Slovakia
aware that labs within Slovakia are as compromised as we discovered Australian labs to be, Dr Kotlar had 120 vials sent to an independent lab in neighbouring Czechoslovakia - Tilia Laboratories - run by Dr Sona Pekova PhD
he didn’t ship just a few vials, no
he shipped a ton - 17 lots of Moderna with 5 vials each = 85 vials .. and 7 lots of Pfizer with 5 vials each = 35 vials
.. sent with Chain of Custody confirmed, at the right storage temperature, with all vials still in date
oh the TGA’s attack & deflection dog
Dr Lisa Kerr
is gonna hate having to spin her bullsh*t tales on this study
.. someone should tell Lisa the walls are closing in and R2D2 won’t be helping her
.. here is the Pekova study in full
the maestro of genetic sequencing Mr Kevin McKernan has of course broken the study down in a detailed critique to show the strengths and weaknesses of Dr Pekova’s enormous analysis - but the bottom line from Kevin is
.. with a personal note to some important folk
for the deep dive by Kevin jump into his latest substack covering the science of this study by Pekova
in the result .. after you run all the numbers and factor in the strong underestimation critique provided by Kevin, we get to a place in another part of the World grossly poisoned by Pfizer and Moderna, with all the assistance of drugs regulators
in Slovakia’s case we are looking at the following range of synthetic DNA being delivered per dose
Moderna: 0.2–160 ng/dose
Pfizer: 1–100 ng/dose
recall, the old and long irrelevant limit use to be 10 ng per dose
with the LNPs protecting this DNA for efficient delivery within cells
the limit should have been 10,000 times lower
1 picogram
.. perhaps even lower
a little mouse also expert in such things summed-up what this all means
so Dr Kotlar isn’t mucking around with these findings
.. yes, he will be presenting the Slovakian Prime Minister and President a full report shortly, and he has already called upon Slovakia’s Attorney-General to open an investigation for possible indictments aka criminal charges against Pfizer and Moderna
but first Dr Kotlar has sent the Pekova DNA contamination findings
to Robert F. Kennedy Jr
as the new Secretary of Health and Human Services
and looped-in the new head of the US Department of Justice
Pam Bondi
calling for the blood of Pfizer and Moderna
to wit ..
.. a copy of the letter to RFK Jr here
so Kotlar is not mucking around .. weary as he is of the deep corruption within Slovakia seeking to silence him at all costs .. so what better ally to seek support from first, than Bobby F. Kennedy Jr aka the US of A
now .. we have to wait
like we are waiting with our Citizen Petition
and our note to DOGE FDA and Elon
to see .. if
Bobby F. Kennedy Jr
will step-up
or not
and it’s all there for Bobby now
.. DNA contamination studies coming out of our ears
confirmed in the blood of Australians
and information
before Bobby
showing how Pfizer and Moderna pulled off their gene therapy fraud
.. fooling the World
what a moment in the History of the World
.. but .. we must forge on until something absolutely decisive occurs
why .. because the World was (and continues to be) repeatedly fed tons of these cancer-causing concoctions well known to kill and still be killing and causing a slew of chronic diseases
.. as Rebekah Barnett gives us all a timely reminder of today
next .. an Open Letter
i will be brief on this item
earlier in the week The Australian published a story by one of their writers, James Dowling, titled Covid Deaths Endure in Australia, Five Years On
.. they later changed the title to: Scourge of Coronavirus is still killing the vulnerable
I’d give you a link but The Australian places its stuff behind a paywall, which helps keep their Covid narrative leveled at the eyes of loyal Australian readers
anyhoo, James Dowling did everyone a Covid disinformation disservice by only referencing the views of a Burnet Institute scientist Associate Professor Suman Majumdar, where James lapped-up every last lick and spittle of what Suman had to say in his recent paper Consequences of COVID-19 Linger Five Years On
.. problem being of course, the Burnet Institute (like the Doherty Institute) are the same mob paid multi-millions by the Federal and State governments here in Oz to produce Covid-19 death models for Australia, models that were so accurate some of their findings remain confidential and beyond peer review and scrutiny
.. yet based on Burnet’s well paid efforts we all had to be locked down and released only if we took the poison
like Fuci was the pharma fraud front-man in the US
here in Australia
we had Brendan Murphy and Paul Kelly doing the same song
“We Are The Science”
supported by
*ta da*
the Burnet & Doherty Institutes
so, we could not allow James Dowling’s article to stand unchallenged, nor allow The Australian to continue being a propaganda appendage of the Australian government on all things Covid
it’s time for Rupert Murdoch to drop and stop this sh*t
and allow his editors everywhere to get back to being
real members of the Fourth Estate
.. the theatre of the News Corp empire is a disgrace, insults our intelligence, and just looks like the bullhorn of a criminal racket
regardless, one must go through the motions
together with Russell Broadbent MP and Kara Thomas (Secretary of AMPS), I drafted an Open Letter replying to the Dowling article, where we placed a few issues on the table for The Australian and James Dowling to deal with
the letter runs four strong pages long, so I won’t reproduce it in pics here, but let you read it for yourselves
in short
Australia and everywhere else has seen continuing Excess Deaths since these products rolled out - where is The Australian on this?
The products are excessively contaminated with synthetic DNA, as too the blood of Australians - where is The Australian on this?
Why does Burnet Institute’s info go unchallenged by The Australian, and why is no countervailing evidence ever discussed by The Australian?
besides the very important information we shared with the Editors of The Australian, is the equally important list of Co-Signatories who quickly became a part of this communique to one of Australia’s once prominent broadsheets .. now doing it hard to earn a crust of respect in the real world
.. there would have been many more Co-Signatories but we only had a two day turn-around
the letter can also be found on Russell Broadbent’s website
..
we are yet to hear whether The Australian will do the right thing and publish our letter
.. if they don’t, that’ll be another nail in their sinking coffin
.. if they do
you’ll hear me shouting
“Bloody Hell”
but for now we all know this .. The Australian does not deserve its name
.. .. ..
.. .. .. ..
and that’s about it for now good substack Folk
for those sending questions about The GMO Case .. stay tuned
and Mundaring Shire in Western Australia passed (7 to 1) a Port Hedland style motion the other night .. sending a message to Canberra .. well done & congratulations to Beth Bonfiglio who led the charge
Even without the DNA contamination, the RNA transfection injections are the worst idea ever since by hijacking ribosomes to produce foreign proteins (whether spike or ANY other) they are inviting immune attack of the expressing tissues (multiple locations, unknown quantities, unknown timescale) - the whole platform needs banning. If the focus is narrowed down to contamination they can claim to have "cleaned that up" and use a "less problematic protein" and the factories can keep churning out their transfections for humans and animals.
💉Irrefutable, and yet - the Kirby Institute (UNSW): New grant to help detect and counter ‘fake news’. “It affects community sentiment, which in turn can affect vaccination rates and uptake of other health interventions.” ~ Professor Raina MacIntyre, 11 March 2025. (Also posted in Facebook) ➡️ https://www.kirby.unsw.edu.au/news/aea-ignite-grant-public-health-disinformation?fbclid=IwY2xjawJAmldleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHeNo0VB6ZhLRRvXKofm2JJwBFludNRVnERGNl06qFjor0_sm6DnImS4FHQ_aem_flG_xiszaF3jqi4mfYAKzA