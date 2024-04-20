good Substack folk,

the Report into proposed Terms of Reference for a Covid-19 Royal Commission was delivered yesterday by the Australian Senate Legal and Constitutional Affairs Reference Committee

.. in brief, and to quote Associate Professor Peter Parry, it Looks like a Win

and it is a Win .. for now

.. you can go to the Report page here (clic zee pic)

the nub of the report is found at Chapter 3, paragraphs 3.99 and 3.100 .. setting out the ultimate Terms of Reference the Committee has endorsed be adopted by the Australian Senate

the recommended Terms of Reference run to nearly 750 words .. a PDF distilling those essential Terms of Reference is here:

many reading this note are Co-Authors and/or contributors to the follow-up Responses to Questions on Notice for The People's Terms of Reference

that effort culminating in 764 pages proved to be enormously persuasive for the Committee for guiding it towards the Terms of Reference we now find set in stone and forming a historic record of the Australian Parliament

.. I doff my cap to my brilliant colleagues and their work

of the 551 footnotes over the report's three chapters the Committee referenced The People's Terms of Reference and its many authors 56 times, ours being one of the 559 submissions presented to the Committee for its deliberations

of our original 52 proposed Terms of Reference I can see in the legalese wording of the Terms of Reference ultimately endorsed by the Committee, most of our original 52 being advanced and endorsed:

A: Epidemiological Studies for Covid-19 B: Pandemic planning prior to 2020 C: State & Territory government cost and benefit assessments for Covid mandates & lockdowns D: Human Rights and Covid-19 mandates & lockdowns E: Functioning of the Department of Home Affairs during Covid-19 F: Recommendations made by the AHPPC G: National Cabinet decisions after receipt of AHPPC recommendations H: Functioning of the NHEMRN during Covid-19 I : Australian government units focused on ‘nudge’ messaging J: Functioning of State & Territory media units during Covid-19 K: Australian government funding for Covid-19 media collaboration L: Effect of AHPRA Covid-19 statements M: Informed Consent and Covid-19 vaccines and mandates [???] N : Role of the Australian Defense Force during Covid-19 O: Repurposed Drugs for Covid-19 P: Restrictions on Repurposed Drugs for Covid-19 Q: Alternative treatment protocols for SARS-CoV-2 & Covid-19 R : Gain of Function research and Australian involvement in SARS-CoV-2 S: Legal criteria for approving Covid-19 vaccines T: Accuracy of the Safety & Efficacy data and claims made by Covid-19 drug sponsors U: Safety studies not submitted by Covid-19 drug sponsors V: Covid-19 vaccination & infection & mortality data curated by State & Territory governments W: Use of real-time epidemiological data to inform Covid-19 mandate decisions X: Use of social media by Australian governments to transmit Covid-19 data Y: Claims made by Australian government personnel concerning Covid-19 vaccines [???] Z: Peer reviewed & published studies on Covid-19 vaccines from 2021 AA: Global adverse event reporting systems for Covid-19 vaccines from 2020 BB: Guideline & procedures for receiving & assessing Covid-19 adverse event reports [???] CC: Epidemiological & statistical tools used for monitoring safety of Covid-19 vaccines DD: Real-time epidemiological & statistical safety data gathered by Australian governments for Covid-19 vaccines EE: Covid-19 adverse event reports received by the TGA AEMS and DAENS databases [???] FF: Comparison between the TGA AEMS and DAENS databases [???] GG: Health practitioner safety notification systems used by State and Territory governments [???] HH: Use of health practitioner safety notification systems by State and Territory governments to inform on Covid-19 vaccines [???] II: TGA & sponsor pharmacovigilance obligations for Covid-19 vaccines [???] JJ: Causality assessment protocols for Covid-19 vaccine adverse events [???] KK: Assessment of adverse event signals by Australian governments [???] LL: Experiences of persons allegedly injured or affected by Covid-19 vaccine MM: Covid-19 pandemic modelling used by Australian governments NN: Covid-19 vaccination mandates by companies and for non-health care workers OO: Australian excess deaths since 2020 PP : Covid-19 related FOI requests from 2020 to 2023 QQ: Covid-19 procurement contracting between government and pharmaceutical corporations RR: Commonwealth government Covid-19 budget outlays SS: Judicial approach to Covid-19 mandates & lockdowns [???] TT : Whistle-Blower legislation and Covid-19 information UU : Foreign Covid-19 funding to Australian medical & science institutions VV: Clinical services that could have better assisted Covid-19 management WW : Use of artificial intelligence during Covid-19 XX: Health and Economic impacts from Covid-19 mandates and policies YY: Australian media companies and the Trusted News Initiative (TNI) [???] ZZ: Suggested witnesses

for many readers of the Committee's Terms of Reference seen in paragraphs 3.99 and 3.100, it will not be immediately apparent the wide a scope they do actually embody

the legalese used by the Committee for framing their Terms of Reference in the Report to the Senate is characteristic of the form and style historically used for Royal Commissions

the trick .. and isn't there always 'a trick' .. is translating the possible meanings of the Terms of Reference to those Commissioners appointed to run a Covid-19 Royal Commission

but first, let us be clear

.. we need to see the Report and particularly its recommended Terms of Reference adopted by the Senate .. we need to see the Senate compose the same Terms of Reference into a Bill for the House of Representatives, and .. we need to see the wildly anti-Australian Albanese government that has sought to railroad a Covid-19 Royal Commission with his own Prime Minister's Office 'Inquiry', take that Bill from the Senate and pass it into legislation for becoming Letters Patent empowering a Covid-19 Royal Commission containing the Terms of Reference seen in the Report here

all of the above 3 stages will require feats of collective political heroism and a sustained honesty that has, quite frankly, been absent in Australia's Commonwealth Parliament on all matters touching Covid since 2020

.. but for this brief exception with this superlative Report from the Committee

point being, Albanese and the Liberals (and Greens) have much filthy laundry to be seen and revealed should a properly empowered Covid-19 Royal Commission come to town, all of which could open up cans of legal liability worms, which could not just impact the Commonwealth's coffers but their own political party businesses (their Pty Ltds)

.. so expect lots of slippery-lipped fricatives from Albasleazy seeking to squirm messaging for supporting a No Vote for a Covid-19 Royal Commission Bill

.. a No Vote .. maybe he learnt something from the Australian People on that front recently, and to not swim against the tide .. ah but alas, I hear Darryl Kerrigan screamin’ out at me from the back: “Tell him he’s dreamin’.”

the guy Albasleazy simply hates integrity and brings out the sniffer dogs whenever someone asks an honest question that could explode with an honest answer, and will otherwise be under orders from the Public Service Mafia in Canberra not to expose its senior bureaucrats to the sunlight of a Royal Commission

Public Service Mafia member, Canberra

.. i mean Julian Assange only wanted to share Truths about governments and look at the support Albo has shown him, right

HOWEVER

.. assuming a Covid Royal Commission comes to be, baring teeth like the Terms of Reference we see endorsed here .. a critical and near final step will not be so much who the Commissioners are to be appointed, but who and how many Counsel Assisting the Royal Commission there will be

Counsel Assisting the People is critical

because you see, the Committee's Terms of Reference in the report here need to have Counsel Assisting the Royal Commissions explain them to the Commissioners running the Commission, so the Commissioners understand the scope of any particular Term of Reference, especially in terms of what is the available evidence for each subject and issue mentioned, and who could be called as witnesses to produce that evidence and speak to that evidence

there will surely be Counsel Assisting the Royal Commission tasked with presenting the view points (and evidence) in support of the Commonwealth Government, and Counsel Assisting to represent the interests of each State and Territory (assuming they agree to the jurisdiction of a Covid Royal Commission)

as a Co-Author of The People's Terms of Reference and a lawyer, we need to ensure resources are allocated for a legal team before a Covid-19 Royal Commission for representing the countless submissions received from the Public and Non-Government organisations, to ensure such (People's) Counsel Assisting the Royal Commission has an opportunity to guide the Commissioners towards the evidence and experts we know can competently show the many failings and failures by the Commonwealth and States and Territory governments, in their responses and management of the Covid-19 theatre

without effective Counsel Assisting to represent The People, then Counsel Assisting all levels of Government will be able to steer the Commissioners away from evidence that would otherwise lead to critical and adverse findings against the Covid-19 responses by Australian governments

so you see

.. we have quite a political battle to go to get a good Covid Royal Commission up and running

.. then we have to ensure it is properly staffed with one or more legal teams (barristers and solicitors) who we can trust to place our evidence, experts, and views to the Commissioners, and have those Commissioners agree to investigate and examine what lies in the back of the dirty cupboards and wardrobes of our elected representatives, and the bureaucrats who so ably assisted them throughout the Covid years, if many of the latter bunch did not positively hijack the Covid response for their own gains and those of others

for now, the next barricades we must advance to are those where are found the Senators representing each and everyone of us ..

.. Call Them .. Email Them .. Go to their Office .. Send them an actual Letter

.. and Tell Them

Support, Adopt, and Recommend a Covid-19 Royal Commission Bill containing the Terms of Reference in the Report of the Legal & Constitutional Affairs Committee - Or Lose My Vote -

lastly

many of you here directly supported us on this journey, for which I and my fellow Co-Authors and Contributors ..

.. Thank You



