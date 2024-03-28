good Substack folk,

I am pleased to inform you our Responses to Question on Notice have been published.

.. it started with several months of drafting proposed Terms of Reference to meet the ludicrous 12 Jan filing date

.. but first we went to the public with the support of 24 organisation with 9 days to go

.. we received the support of over 48,000 Co-Signatories .. in 9 days

.. a massive shout-out to Kara Thomas, the AMPS media crew, and AMPS for hosting the landing page .. spun-up in under 24 hours, days after New Years

.. we were asked to Canberra to provide further evidence, and further evidence we sure did provide

from that Canberra session we received 51 Questions on Notice

.. and in 2&1/2 weeks we responded

.. with 764 pages

we could have easily exceeded 1,000 pages, but time simply did not permit

nonetheless, an extraordinary achievement .. Congratulations to Everyone involved



.. download the 764 pages .. a 44MB file

Additional time was needed by the Committee to allow certain persons and organisations to reply to various allegations we raised ..

hello EcoHealth .. hello Eddy Holmes .. hello AHPRA

Notably, Brendan Murphy and Jane Halton did not reply ..

oh .. and the OGTR, the Office of the Gene Technology Regulator, where Dr Raj Bhula is meant to work to protect the health of Australians from DNA altering substances .. they did not respond to our evidence showing the Pfizer and Moderna drugs are GMOs .. genetically modified organisms

.. for mine, all replies received to adverse comments are softball, each person and organisation holding to their various Covid scripts

.. for many of them, their scripts have become boring and insulting .. a real Royal Commission will hopefully flush them out and get the truth back onto the pages of history they abused

Now our Responses to Questions on Notice have been published you are free to circulate them as you deem fit

it is a public document in the public domain, secured by parliamentary privilege

We now await the report of the Legal & Constitutional Affairs Reference Committee to see whether our efforts here and those of 100s of other Australians and organisations calling for a Covid Royal Commission, prevail

.. the report is officially due in a few days .. 31 March 2024 .. but a someone in-the-know has informed me to look to 19 April, the Committee having understandably sought an extension of time

Thank you again everyone

Co-Authors, Proposed Witnesses, Supporting Organisations, their Members, and the over 48,000 Co-Signatories

this was a massive undertaking, undertaken with very little time

Hopefully we find an opportunity to publish this work with greater refinement so that it becomes more accessible to Australians and International readers and researchers

.. in the meantime, share the hell out it

