good substack Folk,

indeed, will the fourth estate do its job after having failed us .. (deserted us? .. betrayed us?) .. so miserably throughout Covid?

.. we can only wait and see

today the following press releases were delivered to many 100s of media outlets in each of the United States of America, Australia, the United Kingdom, and across the European Union .. each slightly different

online media TV print media .. many 100s of recipients in each jurisdiction

the EU press release is also translated into French and German .. where French is of course a requirement for all diplomats, globally

I created these to of course see whether the media will start asking questions, and to hopefully advance the prospects of our Citizen Petition filed with the FDA

though I do expect most media is thoroughly unaware of the DNA contamination thus this is also an exercise in informing them all and stripping away their ignorance

inviting media everywhere to pick this up will test the resolve of editors everywhere, where it cannot be denied the media everywhere was bought wholesale even before a pandemic was announced in 2020 .. recall Event 201 and the planning documents participants took home to their governments and media

“Hello, Jane Halton” we know your role in rolling all Australians under the Covid bus

how long the loyalty of the media owners like Rupert Murdoch will hold remains to be seen, especially if a critical mass of editors who took the shots

start feeling a wee bit uneasy about holding this story out when it directly impacts them their spouses their kids and their extended families and friends

as such, another litmus test for testing whether they still have the resolve of Humans who seek answers to desperate questions that affect their very existence, too

will this contamination and the fraud involved for getting these products to market finally see the occupants of the Fourth Estate return to their duties and report fiercely and independently by calling on governments and regulators everywhere to answer the allegations contained in our FDA Citizen Petition?

if we do not see this occur across the many jurisdictions impacted and who we have now contacted, then we will all know the fourth estate is a figment of the past

a present day fiction .. a lie ..

with them better to be understood as instead just appendages of executive governments everywhere

that outcome .. dear substack Folk .. would be confirmation of Totalitarianism pure and simple

but for now, the press releases .. so you all know what they now know

.. the United States of America

copy available here:

Us Press Release Re Petition 81.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

.. the United Kingdom

copy available here:

Uk Press Release Re Petition 82.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

.. the European Union

.. German translation

.. French translation

copy available here:

Eu Press Release Re Petition 113KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

.. and bloody Australia

a copy available here:

Au Press Release Re Petition 82.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

many thanks to my indefatigable colleague Katie Ashby-Koppens who had to spend inordinate hours reasoning with the US software company that makes such mail outs possible, so they don’t get blocked by spam filters or end-up in spam folders

.. said company was quite resistant towards this exercise .. we literally had to explain the destination was to news outlets that invite tips and information from the public

you know representative democracy and all that

said company finally saw the ridiculous position they were seeking to maintain, finally relenting and allowing us to fulfill this most important task

..

.. ..

.. .. ..

good substack Folk, use the press releases in your own jurisdictions in any way you see fit

take the content and use it in your newsletters .. mayhaps to compose similar press releases from your orgainsations or for just pushing this information further throughout your networks

otherwise, please share this note widely & .. restack if you can

merci beaucoup .. danke .. and Thanks

Buy Me a Coffee?