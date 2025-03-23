World Media Notified of DNA Contamination .. US, UK, EU & AU
.. but will the fourth estate resurrect itself & do its job?
indeed, will the fourth estate do its job after having failed us .. (deserted us? .. betrayed us?) .. so miserably throughout Covid?
.. we can only wait and see
today the following press releases were delivered to many 100s of media outlets in each of the United States of America, Australia, the United Kingdom, and across the European Union .. each slightly different
online media
TV
print media
.. many 100s of recipients
in each jurisdiction
the EU press release is also translated into French and German .. where French is of course a requirement for all diplomats, globally
I created these to of course see whether the media will start asking questions, and to hopefully advance the prospects of our Citizen Petition filed with the FDA
though I do expect
most media is thoroughly unaware of the DNA contamination
thus
this is also an exercise in informing them all
and stripping away their ignorance
inviting media everywhere to pick this up will test the resolve of editors everywhere, where it cannot be denied the media everywhere was bought wholesale even before a pandemic was announced in 2020 .. recall Event 201 and the planning documents participants took home to their governments and media
“Hello, Jane Halton”
we know your role in rolling all Australians
under the Covid bus
how long the loyalty of the media owners like Rupert Murdoch will hold remains to be seen, especially if a critical mass of editors who took the shots
start feeling a wee bit uneasy about holding this story out
when it directly impacts them
their spouses
their kids
and their extended families
and friends
as such, another litmus test for testing whether they still have the resolve of Humans who seek answers to desperate questions that affect their very existence, too
will this contamination
and the fraud involved for getting these products to market
finally see the occupants of the Fourth Estate return to their duties
and report fiercely and independently
by calling on governments and regulators
everywhere
to answer the allegations contained in our FDA Citizen Petition?
if we do not see this occur across the many jurisdictions impacted and who we have now contacted, then we will all know the fourth estate is a figment of the past
a present day fiction
.. a lie ..
with them better to be understood as instead just appendages of executive governments everywhere
that outcome
would be confirmation of Totalitarianism
pure and simple
but for now, the press releases .. so you all know what they now know
.. the United States of America
copy available here:
.. the United Kingdom
copy available here:
.. the European Union
.. German translation
.. French translation
copy available here:
.. and bloody Australia
a copy available here:
many thanks to my indefatigable colleague Katie Ashby-Koppens who had to spend inordinate hours reasoning with the US software company that makes such mail outs possible, so they don’t get blocked by spam filters or end-up in spam folders
.. said company was quite resistant towards this exercise .. we literally had to explain the destination was to news outlets that invite tips and information from the public
you know
representative democracy
and all that
said company finally saw the ridiculous position they were seeking to maintain, finally relenting and allowing us to fulfill this most important task
good substack Folk, use the press releases in your own jurisdictions in any way you see fit
take the content and use it in your newsletters
.. mayhaps to compose similar press releases
from your orgainsations
or for just pushing this information further
throughout your networks
Totally correct, Julian Gillespie et al. Humanity has been deceived by a cohort of profiteers, including politicians and bureaucrats who for unknown reasons claimed a damaging injectable material was and is, safe and effective, when they had no proof of their claim. These same deceivers then attempted to lock down their country's populations and purchase billions of dollars worth of useless so-called vaccines. They then set about gagging commentary and truth about the damage they did, and continued to do, with no regard for the deaths and injuries they continue to cause.
Jane Halton indeed. I remember watching Event 201 in 2020 and concluded in ongoing horror that I was witnessing a group of criminally insane psychopaths describe how they were going to kill people. Jane Halton was part of it. Unfortunately most people cannot conceive of such pure evil so ignore the red flags. Even when confronted with the obvious it’s still too much for them to accept. This makes our job so much harder. In essence, we the people, are the enemy. It’s our apathy, ignorance and disinterest that is the biggest obstacle.