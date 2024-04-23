an interview with Dr John Campbell on YouTube .. talking about GMOs
.. and how all the regulators know .. and knew
good Substack folk,
.. I rarely spruik my interviews but this one is important because the GMO/Gene Therapy message and story has now started to reach a global audience since early this morning, Australia time, thanks to Dr John Campbell
we went for just over 1&1/2 hours so nearly all the issues were covered
the viewers numbers so far are extraordinary as too the many mounting comments
.. we should wonder how long YouTube will allow this to stay up
the various GMO legal opinions mentioned for the EU, UK, and US can be found HERE
please share widely
Literally just finished listening. Bravo, Julian! You and your colleagues are men and women of great intelligence, honour, courage, and conviction. Thank you sincerely for everything you are doing in the face of incredible obfuscation and corruption.
It's heartening to see the vast numbers of views, likes and comments on this video after only a few hours. I very much hope it will remain available for many more to see.
You’re a National Treasure Julian. The least we can do is buy you a coffee. Thank you for all your hard work.