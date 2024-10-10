good Substack Folk,

our efforts with the letters of Russell Broadbent MP to the Prime Minister are taking another step

.. this time side-stepping the Prime Minister

I have been working with Councillor Adrian McRae of Port Hedland Council, Western Australia (WA), putting together a Special Meeting of Council to be convened tomorrow night

Friday, 11 October kicking off at 7pm Perth time

the Agenda for the Special Meeting is just below .. read what is proposed in the Substantive Motion .. this Motion pulls no punches

Special Meeting Agenda 188KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

the Special Meeting will be discussing only the letters of Russell Broadbent MP to the Prime Minister of 20 and 25 September, the Science Summary contained in the letter of the 25th, and of course the DNA contamination report of Dr David Speicher

.. all of those materials can be read and downloaded from Mr Broadbent’s website

most importantly, should the Substantive Motion being tabled be passed by a majority vote, then 7 separate letters will be sent by Port Hedland Council to the following ..

Annexure 1: Letter to the Prime Minister Annexure 2: Letter to Port Hedland Health Practitioners Annexure 3: Letter to all Australian Local government Councils Annexure 4: Letter to WA Health Annexure 5: Letter to WA Health Minister, Amber-Jane Sanderson Annexure 6: Letter to the Secretary of Health, Blair Comley, CCing the Deputy Secretary, Professor Lawler Annexure 7: Letter to Minister of Health, Mark Butler

.. copies of the Letters contained in Annexures 1 through 7 can be downloaded here

.. or clic zee pic

while all the Letters in the Annexures are important, the most important of these Letters is Annexure 3, which will be sent to all Local Government Councils in Australia ..

.. that means the 537 Councils that cover all of Australia receiving the Annexure 3 letter which will also have attached to it the letter from Port Hedland Council to the Prime Minister (Annexure 1) and Russell Broadbent MPs letters to the Prime Minister and the DNA contamination report of Dr Speicher

.. this will mean over 5,000 Councillors across Australia will receive Russell Broadbent's letters, the Science Summary, and Dr Speicher's report, plus additional materials ..

this is significant

.. because, once each Australian Council receives this material, it will enliven a legal Duty of Care in each Council, which should cause each Council to hopefully share the DNA contamination report of Dr Speicher with their local Health Practitioners (aka Doctors, Pharmacists, Nurses etc)

.. and hopefully see many Councils also sending letters to the Prime Minister and relevant health authorities demanding answers and recommendations on next steps, in light of the contamination findings

we are fortunate to also have Professor Angus Dalgleish - the lead co-signatory on the letter of the 25th - providing a statement to the Special Meeting via a pre-recorded video the ever faithful Kara Thomas, Secretary of AMPS, has arranged while she travels with Professor Dalgleish and Dr Paul Marik for the AMPS tour

.. Professor Dalgleish will impress upon the attending Councillors the urgency the real rise in cancers the aggressive nature of these new cancers the importance of the Science Summary and the need to take actions now before we enter into a health crisis

the meeting will be live streamed from this LINK from 7pm Perth time

please share the information as best you can .. and restack if you can

.. and as many people watching the live stream as possible will send a message so jump on and see if this critical Motion gets over the line

.. and many thanks to Councillors Adrian McRae and Camilo Blanco

Australian heroes

Buy Me a Coffee?