More appropriate image after the earlier article .. clearer title after what has transpired, and what is unfolding This article involves serious allegations of judicial misbehaviour triggering special powers under Section 72(ii) of the Australian Constitution All Commonwealth Senators and MPs have now received a copy of the Complaint detailed below, placing them on Notice to fulfill their Constitutional duties under Section 72(ii) Australia appears to be suffering a serious Constitutional crisis in respect of a loss of Separation of Powers concerning Covid judicial matters .. the GMO case appears to another in a litany of Covid matters where Applicants are denied judicial relief from Covid government actions The last and only time Federal politicians were called upon to exercise their powers and duties under Section 72(ii) was in respect of former High Court Justice Lionel Murphy in 1986, after he was tried and convicted of seeking to pervert the course of justice, later to be acquitted .. after his acquittal both Houses of Parliament exercised Section 72(ii)

.. the past three weeks have been busy

On 22 March 2024 the Chief Justice of the Federal Court of Australia a Complaint in respect of Justice Rofe.

Letter Of Complaint Re Decision Of Justice Rofe 215KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

.. press release here

Pressrelease Justicerofecomplaint 93.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Justice Rofe recently bent over backwards to return a perverse decision in our GMO proceedings against Pfizer and Moderna, seeking to hold Dr Fidge out from further advancing a case which fairly and squarely evidences the Covid-19 drugs of both companies being GMOs under Australian law.

Indeed Dr Raj Bhula of the OGTR admitted as much last October before Senate Estimates.

.. where by the way, there are almost identical laws in the UK and South Africa

Memorandum Of Advice Re Uk Gmo Laws And Covid Products 16aug2023 191KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

.. and the European Union

The Canaries In The Human Dna Mine Final 1.05MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

.. and in the USA (different pathway, but same outcome)

Ea Failure By Fda 478KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

everyone of the above jurisdictions, their governments and drugs regulators, flouted these laws .. in the EU and US, they illegally flouted these laws

Success with the Australian GMO proceedings clearly threatens untold ramifications for all Australian governments and the medical practitioners who administered these substances, all of whom failed to inform millions of Australians about what they have received - gene altering substances now confirmed after preliminary testing to integrate and possibly replicate within the nucleus of human cells.

The matter at hand concerns Justice Rofe having represented Pfizer in several career-making cases before becoming a judge - a matter she was positively required to disclose in our proceedings, but instead chose to conceal.

The matter of her Honour's prior relationship with Pfizer was also known throughout the Federal Court of Australia, thus raising serious questions about the motives and impartiality of that court - this is brazen conduct unseen before in our judicial history.

To be clear, the position at law for how this conduct should be viewed is what occurs in the mind of the reasonable observer ..

the man in the street .. the 'pub test'

If the Australian community believes this looks like a rigged game, then that is the only view at law that matters - and when the game looks rigged (no matter what excuses might follow) that is the end of judicial power in a case, and a case is invalidated.

Throughout this Covid journey Australian courts have moved in lock-step with the desires, campaigns, and orders of every Australian government and their agencies ..

no quarter has been provided to Australians seeking relief .. those seeking justice have been turned away and crippled financially for having tried

.. and then there are those cases where the Court was asked to stop preventable deaths and injuries from these substances ..

but looking at preventable deaths and injuries it was said ‘.. would unduly divert the Court from its principal functions.’ .. the High Court of Australia said this, no less

I and many of my colleagues have to call this for what it is - we have lost Separation of Powers in Australia ..

.. the judiciary on all matters Covid is but an extension of executive governments

This should send a chill down every spine but to date the theatre of 'business as usual' and 'everything is fine Down Under' plays on, with our naive and beguiled citizens like frogs in the proverbial pot

But we as practitioners can see it all plain as day. Rebekah Barnett will be writing more on this subject soon, but I must share the view of two prominent Australian Professors of Constitutional Law who see Australia's Separation of Powers doctrine as a myth.

Today, disturbing that myth in an effort to reclaim the reality of Separation of Powers requires sitting Australian Senators and Members of Parliament to perform their Constitutional duties and make all necessary inquiries pursuant to Section 72(ii) - we appear to have a rogue judge whose conduct appears to be assisting all the wrong interests get away with Australia's greatest ever crime ..

.. injecting Australian Citizens with GMOs without their knowledge nor permission

Judicial misbehaviour is the high water mark for a possibly irreversible outcome that could see Australia journey far far away from our Western liberal democratic roots .. high convoluted words some might say, but some will always say that just before it is too late.

I recommend these thoughts above be shared with your friends and throughout the Australian community that has known for several years now something is up

The last and only other time we ventured into the waters of judicial misbehaviour investigated under Section 72(ii) was of course in respect of Justice Lionel Murphy, back in 1984-86

.. in comparison to what Justice Rofe has done here, the relatively benign actions of Murphy set the country ablaze for 2 years

.. here i fear the stranglehold on the messaging about what is really going on - a compromised judiciary - may very well prevail, and this incident will be made to pass like a silent ship, with Australian Citizens none the wiser ..

.. if that happens .. then yes, much much worse lies ahead

Our elected representatives are your voice .. get them to speak of your disapproval .. tell them, enough is enough .. we want our country back

.. if we don’t say something, then Australia is lost

A public link to the Complaint everyone can use is HERE

the Constitution is every Australian, so every Australian is entitled to know

.. all sitting Senators and MPs are receiving a copy of the Complaint early next week

.. so please, call up the office of your Senator and MP and have a chat .. it is their job to listen and understand

and please share the above widely

We have more to do in these GMO proceedings ..

