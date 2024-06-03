Law Professors Zimmerman & Moens .. Quadrant article .. Section 72 .. Justice Rofe .. GMO proceedings
.. when Law Professors step in .. "Houston, we have a problem"
the highly respected Australian literary and cultural journal Quadrant
.. today features two eminent Australian jurists
good Professors Augusto Zimmerman and Gabriel Moens can see Australia's judiciary has a problem
a generation of Covid judges now sit on Australian court benches, playing a judicial fiddle of all things merry for Covid drug pushing governments
.. protecting the suppliers of those drugs is par for the course
introducing Helen Rofe .. judge in the GMO proceedings
and the excellent article by the good Professors of Law:
if you disapprove of the conduct of Helen Rofe head over to Section72.au
and register your disapproval with your Senators and MP
Indeed we do have a problem. Thanks for bringing wider attention to it. If Australia is actually governed by The Rule of Law, the Parliament and the Court need to act now in order to verify that claim.
It was the height of a political corruption trial, the prosecuting attorney attacked the witness after finally being allowed ( you know how it is these days). “Isn't it true,” she bellowed, “that you accepted fifty thousand dollars to compromise this case?”
The witness stared out the window, as though he hadn't heard the question.
The prosecutor again blared, “Isn't it true that you accepted fifty thousand dollars to compromise this case?”
The witness still did not respond.
Finally, the judge leaned over and said, “Sir, could you please answer the question.”
The witness looked at the Judge and said; " Oh, I'm terribly sorry I thought she was talking to you."