good Substack folk,
another brief video on the GMO proceedings
.. and the efforts by authorities to make it all go away
Unveiling the Hidden Truth
credit: a concerned Australian producer
.. a compressed 23MB version has been made available .. good for emails
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DVe2ZEp6wYIktwpni97dIlJ8jYJj8DvV/view?usp=drive_link
Australians can say enough is enough and demand a parliamentary Commission of Inquiry for the removal of judge Helen Rofe
You can tell your Senators and MPs to perform their Constitutional duty and investigate via:
please share widely & Restack if you can
Thank you Julian! I have written to Linda Burney, not surprised I havent had a reply. I shared this on social media.
Excellent video! Thank you!