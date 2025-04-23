good substack Folk,

Robert Fico

.. the hits keep coming from Slovakia, the only government currently prepared to come clean with its people while informing all other nations of the contamination

just like our team has been trying to do here in Australia with Albanese since September 2024

this Slovakia story first started back in March .. with this post

.. then earlier today, just what we had all been hoping, occurred

media outlet Russia Today “RT” as it is known released a statement by Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico

Fico is no slouch .. a law degree .. military service and work with the Institute of State and Law of the Slovak Academy of Sciences

.. then obtained a PhD in law in 1992

.. he later went on to represent Slovakia at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg from 1994 to 2000

.. he is Slovakia’s longest serving Prime Minister .. 2006–2010, 2012–2018, and from October 2023 to the present

.. he also survived 5 bullets from a political assassin .. point being

this guy is disciplined survived the tumultuous end of communism and knows how to get back on his feet even after 5 bullets

and most importantly, as his Human Rights credentials attest

he cares for the People of Slovakia and what this DNA contamination represents to the future of Slovakia and its People who he acknowledges were coerced to take the shots

I think Robert Fico is what Europeans call “a strong man” with all well intending meaning

.. don’t you wish Anthony Albanese and Mark Butler who we have been presenting the same contamination findings to since September 2024, had the same spine and courage and empathy for the People of Australia?

the Australian People who his government and the government of the ape before him Scotty Morrison variously forced and coerced and mandated to take this junk .. even OKd Daniel Andrews to shoot at Australians to scare us all to hell into Liberal/Labour compliance

.. I could go on

instead .. I will just drop screen shots of some of the critical admissions and statements by the truly Honorable Prime Minister Robert Fico, of Slovakia ..

.. seeking to cut through bureaucratic red-tape ..

.. next .. Robert Fico fears for the well being of Slovakians contemplating further boosters .. and acknowledges .. they must be warned

.. then the Prime Minister invites calm .. calm towards a “serious matter”

.. that Folks, immediately above, is a subtle admission of his part in the pandemic theatrics, which also caught himself, too .. because he received multiple shots of this poison .. wow [UPDATE: SEE CORRECTION BELOW]

.. reckon he is keeping his anger well concealed?

.. continuing

.. Albanese .. read the last line above

.. then read it again

good Folk, I am infuriated with the disgusting Albanese and Butler and Lawler .. while at the same time .. so very Thankful .. for the courage and bravery and fortitude .. and down right honesty .. of Robert Fico

I will leave it there for now .. please share widely & retsack if you can

.. and give the X post by RT a little push into the wider world

who knows

.. we might find some more leaders of sovereign nations with balls and a backbone

UPDATE: regular reader Roc Findlay has corrected a mistake above - Robert Fico did not receive the Covid-19 vaxxines .. quoting Roc:

“Robert Fico has publicly stated that he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and does not intend to be. In October 2021, during a press conference, he declared in Slovak: “Nie som očkovaný a ani sa nedám očkovať,” which translates to “I am not vaccinated and I will not get vaccinated.” He also accused the government of falsifying vaccination records related to him.

Fico has consistently criticized COVID-19 "vaccines", particularly mRNA-based ones, labeling them as “experimental” and questioning their safety and efficacy. In a November 2023 statement, he remarked, “This nonsense could only be invented by greedy pharmaceutical companies,” referring to mandatory vaccination policies .

His stance has influenced his government's actions. In January 2024, Fico's administration appointed Peter Kotlár to lead an investigation into Slovakia’s pandemic response, including vaccine procurement and administration.”

.. Thank You Roc .. this allows me to like Robert Fico even more

