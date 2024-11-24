Professor Angus Dalgleish on Sky News, Australia .. talks Gene Therapies
Pfizer & Moderna DNA Contamination .. and Cancers .. and TGA criminality
good substack Folk,
a brief stack today to bring to your attention the 10 minute interview by Rowan Dean and the Sky team on their Sunday program Outsiders this morning, Sydney time, with Professor Angus Dalgleish
this interview was arranged by our team .. PR pro Jill Fraser receives all the props .. Thank You Jill
.. and Thank You Angus .. you smashed it out of the park, Sir
and Thanks to Jikkyleaks for this clearer version
please share widely & restack if you can
Great, other than the fact that there was no pandemic
I applaud your initiatives and do sincerely hope it achieves something worthwhile.
After 5 years of this worldwide, highly- coordinated criminal activity however, I honestly can't see anything much changing until the rather large pachyderm in the room is finally acknowledged by those opposed. The elephant I'm referring to of course is the demonstrably pseudo-scentific discipline known as 'virology'. There are simply too many vested interests currently feeding off of this imaginary beast to ever allow the slightest dent to be made in its hide.
If anyone has proof that viruses exist and do what they are supposed to, there are plenty of medically-trained people, researchers, scientists and others who would love to see it.