Slovak Prime Minister Receives a Letter .. on Australian DNA Contamination Efforts
.. our legal, scientific, & political efforts
good substack Folk,
a very brief note to inform everyone we have transmitted the below letter to the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico, to inform Mr Fico about what we have been doing here and abroad these past few years ..
.. Slovakia’s Dr Peter Kotlar MP .. their Covid Plenipotentiary .. has been CCd, for his extraordinary efforts in obtaining the DNA contamination findings for his country
and I thought it best to CC-in Australia’s Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Secretary of Australia’s Department of Ill-Health and Aged Care .. Professor Anthony (Tony) Lawler
the fellow with all the post nominals and titles
who lacks the ability to write a single letter in reply
to the many letters Russell Broadbent MP courteously sent him
and Tony Albanese
about the contamination
so .. you know
the Chief Medical Officer of Australia
could start helping Australians
.. but alas .. no .. nothing
.. not a peep from either of those Tony boys
not a single word ..
.
..
…
.. but i digress
the letter to Prime Minister Fico is also translated into Slovak .. out of courtesy and respect
.. a copy of the letter can be downloaded here
our friends over at North Group have already received the above so they can share it across 24 European nations and throughout the rest of our scientific, medical, and legal network there
.. we sure do cover some space now .. but our friends in Europe are witnessing the same as we are - give this information on DNA contamination to a euro politician
and they lose the ability to speak
.. they go all Biden
of course Kevin McKerna, Dr Jessica Rose, and Dr David Speicher got a heads-up .. from one of who I received back an
“awesome”
.. guess who?
anyhoo .. we need to share this further and farther and far wider .. to show other countries it is OK to step out into the light, and start discussing this ..
it is the only way
if we are going to help the many impacted
.. so please share & restack if you can
Thank you, Julian, for your sheer persistence.
Of course, they already know.
It’s not contamination if it was intentional, which I think is more likely than not.
I base this assumption on the observation that, even manufactured as declared, these injections are so obviously toxic in several ways that it is quite impossible for the makers not to know about it.
My training & professional experience allows me to quite certain about this accusation.
Sigh, the day will come when all of this is finally acknowledged. The truth will prevail.