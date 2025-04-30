good substack Folk,

a very brief note to inform everyone we have transmitted the below letter to the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico, to inform Mr Fico about what we have been doing here and abroad these past few years ..

.. Slovakia’s Dr Peter Kotlar MP .. their Covid Plenipotentiary .. has been CCd, for his extraordinary efforts in obtaining the DNA contamination findings for his country

and I thought it best to CC-in Australia’s Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Secretary of Australia’s Department of Ill-Health and Aged Care .. Professor Anthony (Tony) Lawler

the fellow with all the post nominals and titles who lacks the ability to write a single letter in reply to the many letters Russell Broadbent MP courteously sent him and Tony Albanese about the contamination so .. you know the Chief Medical Officer of Australia could start helping Australians

.. but alas .. no .. nothing

.. not a peep from either of those Tony boys

not a single word ..

the letter to Prime Minister Fico is also translated into Slovak .. out of courtesy and respect

.. a copy of the letter can be downloaded here

our friends over at North Group have already received the above so they can share it across 24 European nations and throughout the rest of our scientific, medical, and legal network there

.. we sure do cover some space now .. but our friends in Europe are witnessing the same as we are - give this information on DNA contamination to a euro politician

and they lose the ability to speak .. they go all Biden

of course Kevin McKerna, Dr Jessica Rose, and Dr David Speicher got a heads-up .. from one of who I received back an

“awesome”

.. guess who?

anyhoo .. we need to share this further and farther and far wider .. to show other countries it is OK to step out into the light, and start discussing this ..

it is the only way if we are going to help the many impacted

.. so please share & restack if you can

