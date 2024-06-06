good Substack folk,

here is a screen shot from the preliminary report returned by Dr David Speicher .. the Post-Boil figures and the chart are what you need to focus on:

last week we shared this data (as a prelude to the final report Dr Speicher will be providing soon) with a select group of Australian Senators and MPs

part of the correspondence was as follows:

A part of the GMO proceedings is the allegation the Pfizer and Moderna products contain excessive synthetic DNA contamination, which contamination forms another much more insidious form of GMO. After many Australian labs refused to conduct testing, we organised for Australian vials to be tested in Canada, by David Speicher PhD, the first author on the paper confirming excessive DNA contamination of Canadian vials (509 x above limits). Dr Speicher has provided an initial report to us which is attachment 6 for your consideration. Dr Speicher has confirmed excessive synthetic DNA contamination in Pfizer was over 350 times above per dose limits set by the TGA (34,900% above), and over 200 times above per dose limits for Moderna (19,900% above). We distinguish old TGA limits because the TGA limits for DNA did not contemplate synthetic DNA encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) which is the vehicle that efficiently delivers the synthetic DNA within cells for transit to the nucleus, to in turn affect natural human DNA. The former Research Director for the Human Genome Project, Kevin McKernan, and expert in the GMO case, has confirmed the LNPs are encapsulating the synthetic DNA for transit throughout human bodies and into cells. See article here. Recent preliminary findings by McKernan (and associates) has confirmed the DNA contamination from the Pfizer product integrates with human DNA, and this synthetic DNA has the capacity to replicate. See article here. The report by Dr Speicher of vials supplied from Australia underlines yet another reason why it may be supposed powerful and vested interests do not want the GMO proceedings to be heard.

As many readers here know, the GMO proceedings specifically raise excessive DNA contamination .. a heinous form of GMO when encapsulated in LNPs, particularly when containing sequences from the SV40 virus that ensure entry into the nucleus of cells, and access to Human DNA

So this is not theory folks .. we are not in a training exercise .. this is not a drill .. this entry into the nucleus has been confirmed and until evidence shows otherwise, must be assumed to have affected millions of Australians .. millions

And for the rest of the DNA contamination that does not enter the nucleus for creating genetic disease disorder and havoc, like kicking-starting cancers, there are a multitude of other pathways of destruction synthetic DNA triggers just by being present outside the nucleus, in the cytoplasm .. have a read of this peer reviewed paper to get a measure of the destruction ..

.. as for cancers following entry into the nucleus of Human cells

don't take my word for it take the word of Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel, co-author and co-owner of patent US10077439B2 titled: Removal of DNA fragments in mRNA production process

.. in which Stephane states:

oncogenic = cancers

in another patent Stephane owns and co-authored titled Modified polynucleotides for the production of membrane proteins, he and his fellow authors tell everyone the science straight-up ..

synthetic (= heterologous) DNA screws with offspring in other words Australian babies

in another patent owned by Moderna the company once again tells the world how much they knew and know synthetic DNA causes cancers ..

‘insertional mutagenesis’ = integration with our natural DNA ‘activation of oncogenes’ = once integrated, the synthetic DNA activates genes that cause cancers ‘inhibition of tumour suppressor genes’ = the synthetic DNA interferes with our genes that protect us from cancers

the last point of interfering with our genes that protect us from cancer was confirmed again to be occurring by Dr Wafik El-Deiry

a globally eminent American physician and cancer researcher who is the Associate Dean for Oncologic Sciences at the Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University, Director of the Cancer Center at Brown University, and the Director of the Joint Program in Cancer Biology at Brown University and its affiliated hospitals, in the peer reviewed paper:

.. and do you know what competitors like Pfizer and Moderna do?

they read each others patents very closely so everything about DNA contamination and its cancerous effects Moderna knew and knows Pfizer has known equally too and they knew all of the above and much much more well before rolling out their Covid-19 crap

.. and guess what else?

all our drugs regulators knew and know about all this stuff too but they did nothing and continue to do nothing

so good Substack folk, this was no accident

indeed, Moderna knew it was contaminating their vials with synthetic DNA as researcher @Patent_SUN amply evidences HERE

this folks .. all of the above and much much more damning evidence besides, is why many are desperately trying to shut-down the Australian GMO proceedings

rogue judge Helen Rofe tried but failed due to her misconduct

so for everyone's sake

for your fellow Australians who have been poisoned and for your friends and family overseas who have also been poisoned too

express your outrage over the attempt by Helen Rofe to derail the GMO proceedings

.. and support the GMO proceedings

for getting the truth out to the world

for getting the truth out to the world

please share widely

.. and perhaps tell some of your politicians you are a little unhappy about all this

they, after all, were spruiking this stuff as safe & effective on behalf of Pfizer and Moderna



credit: patent attorney extraordinaire Patent Sun