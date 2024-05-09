good Substack folk,

.. this is an important note about



Many of You are aware of the GMO proceedings we are spearheading against Pfizer and Moderna, where the undisclosed (indeed hidden) GMO nature of the Covid-19 non-vaccines is gaining international attention



The genetic disease consequences (and effects on Our offspring) from this modified RNA and synthetic DNA contamination (both GMOs) is still being unravelled and will take years if not generations to properly quantify and treat adequately



These drugs were and quite simply are, a hit on humanity ..



Governments everywhere know all about the mounting legal & medical issues, but will not address them publicly (for now) due to the legal liability ramifications

.. ramifications so severe, the damning evidence could lead to political parties and their members being criminally charged or deregistered, and generations of shame rightfully brought upon the many consciously involved in this cover-up who refused to do anything, and even allowed our Babies to receive this poison



So we are talking about a high stakes game of cat and mouse .. and it is being played-out right in front of everyone, using the despicable theatre of our judiciary to keep-out the evidence from the courts at all costs, even if that means corrupting the law ..



Yes, our judges are playing their parts too .. .. meanwhile Our government and complicit bureaucrats ensure Our judges receive entitlements, privileges, and extraordinary salaries drawn from the public purse .. money drawn from Your pockets, in other words .. in return for shutting-down Covid court cases .. thereby shutting-out the Truth



One such judge is Helen Rofe, the judge who someone allowed to sit on our GMO proceedings



Helen Rofe, it turned out, is an old work friend of Pfizer .. so now we understand why Helen Rofe recently decided in favour of Pfizer (and Moderna) .. a decision that tried to conveniently shut us out from her court .. to prevent her from having to confirm millions of Australians having illegally received GMOs without their knowledge .. further details HERE and HERE

.. so .. what did we do?

A historic judicial Complaint

Has been delivered To the Federal Court and Every Australian Senator and MP Has received a copy of the Complaint .. but More is Required



What I need to ask you to do is take action against this judge, by getting Our politicians to perform their Constitutional duty and investigate Helen Rofe and possibly get her removed from the Federal Court

if that happens, it will send a crystal clear message to all other Covid judges to

back off

.. and get back to delivering real justice that protects Australians, Australian health and Australian lives .. and to stop the protection racket for Australian politicians and bureaucrats those responsible for this Covid democide and iatrogenic disaster

So please .. I ask all Australian Folk reading this



go to www.Section72.au

Section72.au helps you contact Your MP and Senators to tell them ..

"Investigate Helen Rofe" "Protect the Australian Constitution" "Perform your Constitutional duty"



And please forward this message to Your friends and family ..





this is the first legitimate opportunity we have to strike back against a rogue Covid judiciary where Our judiciary is not allowed to try and stop us now this controversy with Helen Rofe has been raised to a Section 72(ii) judicial misbehaviour complaint under the Australian Constitution .. Section 72(ii) makes Helen Rofe Our jurisdiction now and all judges have to step back and await the Will of the Australian People

as expressed by Our Senators and MPs So tell your MPs and Senators what you think .. and ..

what You Demand They Do “Investigate under Section 72(ii)” “Remove Helen Rofe if Misbehaviour is shown”



In the meantime, I had a long chat with Hoody and John Larter last Friday about our rogue Covid judiciary ..



Hoody and John agree on what needs to be done ..

take back control exactly as Our Forefathers who created the Australian Constitution thought we might need to do someday .. that day has come

Thank you .. and again, please share widely

