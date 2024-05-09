Covid Judicial Misbehaviour .. The Australian People have a Constitutional Solution
.. Section 72 makes a misbehaving judge Ours to deal with
good Substack folk,
.. this is an important note about
Many of You are aware of the GMO proceedings we are spearheading against Pfizer and Moderna, where the undisclosed (indeed hidden) GMO nature of the Covid-19 non-vaccines is gaining international attention
The genetic disease consequences (and effects on Our offspring) from this modified RNA and synthetic DNA contamination (both GMOs) is still being unravelled and will take years if not generations to properly quantify and treat adequately
These drugs were and quite simply are, a hit on humanity ..
Governments everywhere know all about the mounting legal & medical issues, but will not address them publicly (for now) due to the legal liability ramifications
.. ramifications so severe, the damning evidence could lead to political parties and their members being criminally charged
or deregistered, and generations of shame rightfully brought upon the many consciously involved in this cover-up
who refused to do anything, and even allowed our Babies to receive this poison
So we are talking about a high stakes game of cat and mouse .. and it is being played-out right in front of everyone, using the despicable theatre of our judiciary to keep-out the evidence from the courts at all costs, even if that means corrupting the law ..
Yes, our judges are playing their parts too ..
.. meanwhile
Our government and complicit bureaucrats ensure Our judges receive
entitlements, privileges, and extraordinary salaries drawn from the public purse
.. money drawn from Your pockets, in other words
.. in return for shutting-down Covid court cases
.. thereby shutting-out the Truth
One such judge is Helen Rofe, the judge who someone allowed to sit on our GMO proceedings
Helen Rofe, it turned out, is an old work friend of Pfizer
.. so now we understand why Helen Rofe recently decided in favour of Pfizer (and Moderna)
.. a decision that tried to conveniently shut us out from her court
.. to prevent her from having to confirm millions of Australians having illegally received GMOs without their knowledge
.. so .. what did we do?
A historic judicial Complaint
Has been delivered
To the Federal Court
and
Every Australian Senator and MP
Has received a copy of the Complaint
.. but More is Required
What I need to ask you to do is take action against this judge, by getting Our politicians to perform their Constitutional duty and investigate Helen Rofe and possibly get her removed from the Federal Court
if that happens, it will send a crystal clear message to all other Covid judges to
back off
.. and get back to delivering real justice that protects Australians, Australian health
and
Australian lives
.. and to stop the protection racket for Australian politicians and bureaucrats
those responsible for this Covid democide and iatrogenic disaster
So please .. I ask all Australian Folk reading this
go to www.Section72.au
Section72.au helps you contact Your MP and Senators to tell them ..
"Investigate Helen Rofe"
"Protect the Australian Constitution"
"Perform your Constitutional duty"
And please forward this message to Your friends and family ..
this is the first legitimate opportunity we have to strike back against a rogue Covid judiciary
where Our judiciary is not allowed to try and stop us
now this controversy with Helen Rofe has been raised to a Section 72(ii) judicial misbehaviour complaint
under the Australian Constitution
.. Section 72(ii) makes Helen Rofe Our jurisdiction now
and all judges have to step back and await
the Will of the Australian People
as expressed by Our Senators and MPs
So tell your MPs and Senators what you think
.. and ..
what You Demand They Do
“Investigate under Section 72(ii)”
“Remove Helen Rofe if Misbehaviour is shown”
In the meantime, I had a long chat with Hoody and John Larter last Friday about our rogue Covid judiciary ..
Hoody and John agree on what needs to be done ..
take back control
exactly as Our Forefathers who created the Australian Constitution thought we might need to do someday
.. that day has come
Thank you .. and again, please share widely
Jules, I’ve been attempting to link with section72.com a number of times in the past several days but I’ve not been able to get to the site. Each time after a minute or so a message comes up stating “…the sever stopped responding.” Do you know if there’s a problem? Best regards.
This is a brilliant initiative to restore justice, transparency and critical thinking to our judiciary and governance. My understanding is that joint Wills are not lawful in Australia. During the Pandemic we tried to deliver to the WA Parliament a "Declaration of My Will" with the individual Will of 606 signatories stating: I the undersigned. ..
No MP would accept it, claiming that it did not comply with the wording for "Petitions". Petitions to both State and Federal Parliaments require the words: We the undersigned.... Many good petitions (in the plural) are simply "finalised" for no rational reason.
Does this mean that each individual citizen should send his or her own formal Declaration of Will to the relevant MP? Thank you Julian and team 🙏🙏🙏