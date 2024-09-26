good Substack Folk,

during the few short days since Mr Broadbent MP first placed the Australian Prime Minister on notice of grossly excessive synthetic DNA contamination in Australian vials of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid products, leading international and Australian scientists have come together to provide Mr Broadbent with the scientific proof for why Australia needs to suspend the products immediately, and immediately start investigating the generational impacts on Australian recipients of the products

the impressive ensemble of science and medical experts came together from the United Kingdom, France, the United States, Canada, Australia, Germany, and Israel

the Executive Summary of the Science brief Mr Broadbent has presented to the Prime Minister on their behalf pulls no punches

.. for mine, it quite frankly speaks to an existential crisis confronting Australia and every other place these products were hastily rushed into People’s arms .. including children and babies

Executive Summary: Excessive synthetic foreign DNA encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles can integrate into human cells, potentially leading to genomic instability, cancers, immune system disruption, and adverse hereditary effects.

the Science Summary that follows makes for very sober reading, worded in terms anyone and everyone can understand, and digest

.. one of the most stark and confronting details broken down for the Prime Minister to appreciate is, depending on the level of DNA contamination one shot contains, a child or your next door neighbour could have received anywhere between ..

2.4 - 24 Trillion synthetic DNA molecules in a single dose .. perhaps even more .. adults only have as many as 37 Trillion cells so this DNA contamination has pushed the envelope

.. of those 2.4 - 24 Trillion DNA molecules from a dose containing 500 ng of DNA contaminates - and do note, the upper end seen in Australian vials was over 1,460ng in a single dose - that should never have been there, about 1/40th comprise the very troublesome SV40 sequences known for decades to hold the keys for gaining entry into the nucleus of cells, to thereafter cause untold types of havoc with natural Human DNA

.. and recall .. the TGA limit for this stuff, if at all, is meant to be 10ng a dose

while the remaining Trillions of synthetic DNA (non-SV40) molecules need only wait for natural cell division to occur, to then also pile in inside the nucleus of Human cells

.. this is why I have repeatedly thumped on about Australia’s DNA Well having been poisoned not a pretty thing to say, but this substack has always called stuff for what it is we here and abroad are looking at a global infiltration of the Human Genome .. our DNA, no less .. the very stuff that makes us Human the very stuff responsible for keeping us alive and healthy when never interfered with .. well .. that has changed

returning to the story ..

reading between the lines and the Science Summary appears to be saying again and again and again ..

this all tends to result in Cancer and some more Cancer .. followed by some Cancer, with perhaps another course of Cancer

folk will also be interested to learn that foreign/synthetic DNA doesn’t even need to make it inside the cell nucleus to trigger tumors and cancers .. nope .. it only needs to be efficiently delivered into the cytoplasm - all that other space within cells besides the nucleus

but what perhaps brought it all home most chillingly for me was appreciating how little of this DNA contamination is needed before scientists start sending up emergency flares ..

“Only 3-10 copies of this synthetic DNA containing the SV40 enhancer are needed to be inserted into a single cell for the risk of insertional mutagenesis (cancers) to exist”

.. yet, a single shot of Pfizer could contain anywhere between 60 and 575 Billion copies of these SV40 molecules

Can you see how if 3-10 molecules are a known “risk” then 575 Billion molecules means lots and lots and lots of risk?

frankly, this is reading nobody ever wanted to see in their lives, vaxxed or unvaxxed .. once read and allowed to sink in, it sinks so far as to make one sick in their belly

Tony Albanese and his advisors and every other Australian Federal Senator and MP now have this Science Summary containing this quite frank, but true, dire assessment

.. I can’t escape those words existential threat

but is threat the right word when we know Australian Excess Deaths have been in double-digits these past years? is threat the right word when over 140,000 Australians have reported and tried to inform ‘health authorities’ about multitudes of adverse reactions and deaths they or loved ones have experienced following receipt of these Safe & Effective products?

no .. a threat intones something possible .. something that could occur .. something yet to occur

clearly Australians have been falling down dead all around us since 2021 when these products were first mandated & coerced into millions of Australians clearly countless Australians have been struck down deadly ill and many now genetically diseased since 2021 .. when these products were first mandated & coerced into millions of Australians

I am thankful to have assisted this internationally renowned gathering of eminent and brave scientists and doctors come together, for creating this much needed Science Summary for telling it like it is, in terms all Australians can understand, and especially in terms one Tony Albanese can understand after reading it once ..

.. it’s out there now Tony, clear as day no more posturing .. no more hoping The Punters will never ‘get it’ because now, with this Science Summary The Punters now know what has been done to them to their families .. to their friends to entire communities to Australia

.. so we all presently wait and wonder

will Tony be The Voice of sanity and reason who says ..

“Enough is Enough suspend the products immediately and you scientists and doctors get to work working out how we can help”

.. I hear you Darryl Kerrigan .. I hear you .. shush please .. just this once

.. ..

.. .. ..

.. .. .. ..

the second letter from Mr Broadbent to the PM after less than a week from the first is because this science also speaks of great urgency

.. in the context of the generational impacts this stuff has upon the Human Genome nothing could be more urgent

.. or so you would think Tony Abanese thinks, right?

please read the second letter from Mr Broadbent here

Australians Demand Answers 25 911KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Mr Broadbent’s office has also made all of his correspondence with the Prime Minister available here ..

.. and I must reproduce the essential document here too .. for posterity

I will leave it here for today Folks .. heavy stuff, I know

but we must face up to it and acknowledge it all if this is to be overcome

please share widely and restack if you can

