.. a detailed following-up to the April post on this matter

since April there have been plenty of letters sent to Metro North, the custodian responsible for the QoVAX biospecimens, from PJ O’Brien & Associates (acting on my behalf), and a number of the participants in the QoVAX study, all trying to set Metro North straight about what they are required to do ..

preserve the biospecimens so especially the impacts of the synthetic DNA contamination can be studied for identifying the magnitude of affected Australians to develop new & needed early screening tests and to develop new early treatment protocols

.. why new screening and early treatment protocols?

because the word on the street from practitioners dealing with the turbo cancers we have been hearing about now for a couple of years, is that

(a) the cancers they are seeing are not being picked-up early by what were standard screening tests (b) patients are therefore presenting with advanced cancers, much harder to stop and turn-around, and (c) there’s something new about the cancers they are trying to treat, in so far as what they are seeing are just not responding to established protocols .. meaning, Folk are dying when they once stood much better chances

which, to put it mildly, is bad news

.. and also very disheartening hard work for those doctors once used to saving much higher numbers of Folk

in short, it has been communicated to me that doctors are seeing forms of new cancers, and until we all are shown proof otherwise, these cancer victims who also took the shots, appear to be suffering from new Pfizer and Moderna cancers

.. and this all needs to be studied and understood

to prove or disprove causation and where proven, undertake next research steps for understanding what the hell we are dealing with and how cancer treatments can possibly adapt for placing this in check to save Folk

and of course what better way to start than with over 105,000 biospecimens, taken from Folk shortly before being jabbed .. and from many shortly after being jabbed .. so research scientists can establish critical Baseline readings, especially of genomes

as readers here know, the contamination has been confirmed not just in the vials but also in the blood of Australians .. some information of national importance our jokes of a Prime Minister and Minister for Health have been ducking-and-weaving from addressing, every since we dropped multiple findings in their laps

no .. Albo is just a lapdog for big pharma and the first in-line to protect his own behind

putting to one side the egregious failures of our failed Puppet-In-Chief, and we have the QoVAX samples to begin dealing with this emerging disaster .. which like-it-or-not Albo, can’t and just will never fade away .. cancers primed to trigger simply cannot be ignored, mate, because they walk into Australian hospitals, and onto Budget balance sheets

.. anyhoo, enough of addressing that bloke

Now ..

before getting into the letter war we have been conducting with Metro North, and Folk may want more in terms of cancer stats, post the rollout of the vaxxines

.. first, Australia is by default monitoring the numbers, but is not releasing the numbers .. of the data our team has been able to access to-date, the publicly released data shows evidence of tampering and of dampening signals, the last vain act of bureaucrats who seek to place a problem beyond the collective memory .. they try to hide it in manipulated data .. but cancer can’t be hidden, Canberra

.. yes Folks, cancer is cancer .. it doesn’t just fade away with a Monkey-See-No-Evil clasping of the eyes by government ministers and their minions ..

right now the best data we have is coming out of the USA from @EthicalSkeptic on X/Twitter .. we have gone thoroughly through Ethical Skeptic’s data modelling .. we looked at where he is obtaining his source data form - the CDC and FDA and US government - and how he is placing it all together to produce the charts he does

.. bottom line - it checks-out as solid high-end statistical analysis .. the guy is a bit of a genius

the simple point of looking to the data from the Ethical Skeptic is this - the Covid drugs received in Australia are exactly the same as those deployed in the US .. same same, no different .. and what the Ethical Skeptic is evidencing, appears to correspond with what our doctors are saying here on the ground

one chart from the Ethical Skeptic sets the scene in terms we can all understand

.. and there are loads more other charts

you all get the picture .. you all have heard the stories .. many of you know of Folk impacted , one way or another

so, QoVAX is a bloody important study of global significance, especially after Pfizer pulled its fraud in un-blinding its clinical trial late 2020 .. the QoVAX study is now the best pre- and post vax study cohort containing not only fresh Pfizer victims, but also Folk who received the poisons from Moderna and some who got the AstraZeneca clot-shot

in a few words it is the most valuable baseline cohort of Covid-19 vaxxine recipients on the planet

. and . Metro North appears to be under orders To Destroy It

.. why?

because this government funded study also represents evidence against Australian governments

.. the Queensland government went into this study with the right intentions, then someone appears to have pulled a few key decision makers aside and said, words to the effect of ..

“Mate, these drugs are dropping people like flies and you guys have funded a study that preserves evidence for proving the shots caused it .. silly buggers You want to shut this study down fast and put a flamethrower to all the samples”

.. if you’re an Aussie you can just imagine some sort of conversation like this occurring in the Queensland parliament executive offices .. several Queensland Minister being brow-beaten by some Commonwealth government thugs for being such idjiots

but the evidence aspect is only part of the story, and not the focus here .. the continuation of focused research on the contamination is .. for preserving Human Life

to wit, and we have been pressing this point and many more on the executive leadership within Metro North, and the Human Research and Ethics Committee (HREC) .. where the HREC was meant to be advising and directing Metro North’s executive leaderships what they should be doing .. you know, for being Ethical and not tripping-over Scientific Misconduct lines

.. and being a Queensland drama, we also find that Metro North is directly subject to the Queensland Human Rights Act 2019, which contains a certain section 16 which bears on Metro North’s erroneous wish to destroy the biospecimens ..

the legal point here is straightforward ..

the biospecimens appear to hold evidence of extensive synthetic DNA contamination DNA contamination represents a very real risk of cancers and other genetic disease cancers and genetic disease shorten life studying the samples can help to work-out how to deal with any cancers and genetic diseases caused by this contamination the samples therefore provide a real chance for saving Peoples’ lives .. and every study participant should have the samples secured should the samples help to save their lives to destroy the samples in the above circumstances .. could and would .. arbitrarily deprive possibly millions of life saving treatments developed through studying the samples

the above legal position is just one of many we have developed and presented to Metro North over recent weeks .. yet still they appear to be looking for ways out - for some legal means to deny section 16 is positively owed to study participants - and the Australian People

the best response we have received to-date, and just a few days ago was this ..

.. notice the very intentional choice of language?

“its final position” “on the future disposal of the samples collected”

well, as the below correspondence sent to Metro North clearly details - this is no longer a decision on destruction that is discretionary and only to be made by Metro North - no - the many legal, ethical, criminal law, and Human Rights grounds positively remove any choice from Metro North in the matter, and instead positively oblige - at law - that Metro North stand-down and make every effort to secure the biospecimens for continued study .. possibly and realistically into next century

.. the letters

so here is the correspondence trail since our original letters sent back in April

.. Reply from Metro North to the letters sent by myself and PJ O’Brien & Associates

From: Adjunct Professor Jackie Hanson

CEO, Metro North [the custodian responsible]

To: PJ O’Brien & Associates

8 May 2025

Letter To Peter O Brien ~ Letter Of Demand To Halt Destruction Of Qovax Biospecimens And Data 82.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

.. next

reply to the letter above from Jackie Hanson, from PJ O’Brien & Associates - a letter I drafted with PJ O’Brien, pointing-out Jackie being more than a little misguided about the law and her legal responsibilities

From: PJ O’Brien & Associates

To: Jackie Hanson

15 May 2025

Reply To Metro North Health Qld 309KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

.. Study Participant letters

.. simultaneously - several QoVAX study participants who provided samples from their own bodies, stepped-up demanding the deal they entered into in exchange for giving over their specimens, be honoured

.. what follows is just one example of a letter we assisted one husband & wife put together, for showing Metro North this is no frivolous matter they think they can arbitrarily and unilaterally decide on - no - in light of the emergent issue of the DNA contamination, Metro North has very positive obligations to preserve the samples at-all-costs, as the National Statement on Ethical Conduct in Human Research (2023) makes very clear .. besides a whole raft of other duties at law requiring Metro North to pull its head-in ..

From: A Husband & Wife - participants in the study

To: Jackie Hanson

To: The Chair of the Human Research Ethics Committe

To: David Crisafulli MP, Premier of Queensland

20 May 2025

Participants Letter Two Or More Signatories 130KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

.. the above is one example of very similar notes sent to Metro North by other study participants we assisted

.. Metro North drags the chain

the above series of letters were sent in May .. and the dialogue and discussion they have provoked in Metro North’s CEO Jackie Hanson has been .. sweet FA

so wondering what the hell Jackie is up to, we found ourselves forced to follow-up with Metro North’s less-than-visible and less-than-chatty CEO ..

.. Human Rights, Jackie .. Human Rights, HREC

but this time we also included the Human Rights grounds for preservation, to really pin-the-tail on the donkey of this less-than-ethical appearing Human research group .. needless to say - what the hell is the Human Research Ethics Committee legally responsible for keeping the study within-the-lines of the National Statement, doing?

the HREC is meant to be telling Jackie Hanson she can’t go off destroying these samples, particularly in light of the emergent issue of the DNA contamination, where to try and do so (destroy) would be both unethical and amount to scientific misconduct .. kind of like criminal convictions for any scientist .. get a strike of unethical and scientific misconduct against your name, and never expect to receive future research funding ever again .. career ender

.. and readers should observe - this HREC also happens to be located withing the same institution - Metro North - so we have a study loaded with Conflicts of Interests - in other words .. on the face of it .. the HREC is compromised and failing - with knowledge - to safeguard the rights of study participants .. this means Bad JuJu by the HREC members .. very Bad JuJu

.. the follow-up letters

From : PJ O’Brien & Associates

To: Adjunct Professor Jackie Hanson

To: The Chair, Human Research Ethics Committee (for the study)

Metro North

CC: David Crisafulli MP, Premier of Queensland

10 June 2025

Further Letter Of Demand 312KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

.. a relevant excerpt from the above reads

understandably the Folk most immediately impacted by this trampling of their legally-owed Human Rights are the QoVAX study participants, first .. followed by every other Australian - in the millions, no less - capable of benefiting from further and focused study of the biospecimens on the identified contamination

to wit .. the study participants we have been working with also followed-up with Jackie Hanson and the conflicted HREC, while letting the Queensland Premier David Crisafulli know one of his agencies is trying to throw them under the bus, and .. for all intents .. appearing to be about to break several laws while doing so - such appears to be their desperation - probably under orders from somewhere else ‘on high’, to get rid of the samples for also being evidence showing Australian governments mandated and coerced millions of Folk to receive gene altering substances .. so you can see that word '‘desperation’ is not misplaced here .. but which career bureaucrats want to be the fall guys here?

From: A Husband & Wife - participants in the study

9 June 2025

2nd Participants Letter Qovax Letter Re Qhra 84.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

.. a most relevant excerpt from the letter above

.. again .. .. the above is one example of very similar notes sent to Metro North by other study participants, following-up with them, asking them why they have failed to adequately respond to-date, and placing before Metro North the Human Rights grounds Metro North is required by law to observe and protect for study participants

.. and .. crickets with a dash of b*llshit

.. and the above Folks, is the state-of-play to date

as mentioned, Metro North and the HREC are “currently considering feedback received to determine its final position on the future disposal of the samples collected.”

as for David Crisafulli .. well, he is trying to distance himself from any responsibility in this affair, informing Senator Malcolm Roberts that the matter is the sole responsibility of Metro North .. run David, run!

bollocks, David .. you spineless rat you are the god damn Premier step-up, take the wheel and steer Metro North back on course and stop f*cking around with the health .. and lives of Queenslanders and Australians

pardon my French everyone, but everyone can plainly see how supercharged this whole matter is .. and to see David Crisafulli looking to run out every exit he can is disgusting

.. no worries David we will be sure to make a note of your cowardice for the history books and watch-out for your new pad next to Albo’s on the cliff

.. ok .. returning to it

.. I needed to blow off a bit of steam, and express openly and publicly the thoughts shared by so many others

while we wait for Jackie Hanson and the failing HREC to likely receive a legal opinion from a senior barrister or KC, we have also been busy on other fronts, as Rebekah Barnett mentioned in her recent article covering this unfolding story

.. NIH?

.. namely .. asking for the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) to get involved and intervene, and spring for the cash needed to (a) at least cover the costs of preserving the samples for a period of time, while (b) new and alternate funding for QoVAX can be arranged, especially now everybody knows where to focus a new injection of funding into - the DNA contamination - which is a problem that impacts the Aussies just as much as the Yanks

.. the new Director of the NIH is Dr Jay Bhattacharya, one of the authors and champions of The Great Barrington Declaration, who not so long ago was targeted by the former Director of the NIH, Francis Collins, and everyone’s pal Anthony Fauci - targeting that sought to destroy the Covid public messages coming form Jay, and to destroy Jay’s reputation and career

.. lovely, right?

well .. funny how the world works .. where with DJT becoming the new President, Covid vilified Folk like Jay and his new boss Bobby Kennedy Jr were elevated to clean-up the corruption of the NIH and the FDA and the CDC .. part of which corruption included the FDA’s knowledge of the flawed and fraudulent Pfizer Clinical Trial ..

.. all of which is a history well known to all .. how very strange so many Folk know all this stuff, but those punters who were elected to lead us remain, somehow, to this very day, ignorant of ALL this .. not strange, really - just corruption through and through

but the point is clear .. the QoVAX study biospecimens are the last and only remaining biobank on the planet .. clearly of global significance .. to the millions if not billions affected by the rubbish they locked the world down to take, or else ..

one of several presenting the case to Jay Bhattacharya is Queensland’s own Emeritus Professor Wendy Hoy AO, a lady of eminence who has done all the hard yards in science, and who knows implicitly the immense value the QoVAX biospecimens represent to all Australians, and the World .. knowing this, Professor Hoy has reached out to Dr Bhattacharya in the following terms ..

.. a copy can be downloaded here

Professor Hoy Re Qovax Study 19 June 2025 2 85KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

.. step-up .. this is not a spectator sport

now .. good substack Folk .. when we see the distinguished Emeritus Professor Hoy take time-out of her retirement, to pen a letter of this nature, this only further confirms not only “Huston, we have a problem” with Metro North, the HREC, and the Queensland leadership .. but, as the note details .. the absolute importance of the study moving forward to conduct the real research science needed for dealing with the huge mistakes made during the Covid era, by attending to the science for fixing the ill-health wrought on populations everywhere

which is me also saying - you all also need to get-to with sending a note or two off to Metro North, the HREC, and the Queensland Premier - David Crisafulli - under whose watch these agencies fall - the man elected to be responsible for protecting not only the health and lives of Queenslanders from bad bureaucrats - but also the greater community who stand to benefit from potentially life saving research outcomes

.. the content needed for your notes is all laid out above to draw on .. and the relevant contact emails .. so go for it .. have your say .. just short messages will get the point over:

Metro North CEO, Adjunct Professor Jackie Hanson: MD16-MetroNorthHHS@health.qld.gov.au The Chair, Metro North HREC: MetroNorthResearch-Ethics@health.qld.gov.au The Honourable David Crisafulli MP: thepremier@premiers.qld.gov.au

.. lastly .. looking at You .. White Knights

.. and Folk reading the letter from Professor Hoy to Dr Bhattacharya will see that only about AU$100K is needed to cover one year of the refrigeration costs of the biospecimens .. that figure may be even smaller .. but the point is this ..

if anyone .. or few .. Folk reading this post can muster that amount it would mean Metro North can no longer argue the cost of preserving the samples is beyond its budget

.. which frankly is a disingenuous argument when Queensland Health spends over AU$4 billion a year, and a lot of that on wasteful programs and unneeded bureaucrats salaries

.. also .. the costs of preserving the samples cannot trump the Human Rights issues at law - but the issue of the cost of preserving the samples is real

.. if the NIH can save the day, great

.. but until that crystalizes into any possibility we should assume we are on our own .. thus, we must also look to some fine benefactors here in Australia with some spare coin for saving this biobank, and in the process, possibly lots of future lives too

.. until we know more to share, please hammer those emails above, and send your short, loud, and clear messages

and please share widely and restack if you can

finally .. a little pic for those Metro North bureaucrats, failed HREC members, and Queensland Ministers peeping from the shadows, who read this far

.. or there will be consequences

