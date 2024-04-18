Jules On The Beach

Zee FDA had zee science .. but intentionally buried it to avoid anyone saying "What, they're GMOs ?!?!"
.. and buried it to ensure the Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapy Advisory Committee (CTGTAC) was not responsible for the US approvals which simply would…
  
Julian Gillespie
10
Zee Germans did not follow Zee Science
.. so what makes you think Australia did
  
Julian Gillespie
109

March 2024

Update: Covid Royal Commission .. our 764 pages have been published
.. Responses to Question on Notice
  
Julian Gillespie
62
Judicial Misconduct .. Separation of Powers is Broken
.. a Constitutional Crisis .. arising from the GMO proceedings
  
Julian Gillespie
51
GMO decision ... Appearances .. Family, friends, and professional acquaintances
.. success in life is all about relationships .. relationships
  
Julian Gillespie
44
GMO decision .. when is a Judge not a Judge?
.. that is the question
  
Julian Gillespie
81
BREAKING: Australian Federal Court throws out Covid mRNA vaccine challenge
The Australian Courts have blocked a legal challenge over Moderna’s and Pfizer’s mRNA Covid vaccines on a technicality, stalling efforts to raise the…
Published on Dystopian Down Under  

February 2024

Australian GMO proceedings .. Decision being returned tomorrow .. Friday, 1 March
.. will we proceed or will we have to appeal .. tune in to hear what Her Honour thinks
  
Julian Gillespie
15
ICS5
Tracking DNA contamination in cell lines
Published on Nepetalactone Newsletter  
More lot surveillance reveals DNA contamination variance
Over the Holidays, we received some more vaccines from various collaborators.Nepetalactone Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new…
Published on Nepetalactone Newsletter  
catch up .. Royal Commission, GMO case, Too Many Dead, C19 drugs GMOs under EU law, and that TGA crew
.. oh .. and your governments lied to you
  
Julian Gillespie
19

January 2024

a Covid-19 Royal Commission .. the Terms of Reference We Have to Have
.. otherwise, it'll be an expensive whitewash of history
  
Julian Gillespie
41
