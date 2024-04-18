Jules On The Beach
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Zee FDA had zee science .. but intentionally buried it to avoid anyone saying "What, they're GMOs ?!?!"
.. and buried it to ensure the Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapy Advisory Committee (CTGTAC) was not responsible for the US approvals which simply would…
5 hrs ago
•
Julian Gillespie
28
Share this post
Zee FDA had zee science .. but intentionally buried it to avoid anyone saying "What, they're GMOs ?!?!"
julesonthebeach.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
10
Zee Germans did not follow Zee Science
.. so what makes you think Australia did
Apr 10
•
Julian Gillespie
129
Share this post
Zee Germans did not follow Zee Science
julesonthebeach.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
109
March 2024
Update: Covid Royal Commission .. our 764 pages have been published
.. Responses to Question on Notice
Mar 28
•
Julian Gillespie
317
Share this post
Update: Covid Royal Commission .. our 764 pages have been published
julesonthebeach.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
62
Judicial Misconduct .. Separation of Powers is Broken
.. a Constitutional Crisis .. arising from the GMO proceedings
Mar 22
•
Julian Gillespie
111
Share this post
Judicial Misconduct .. Separation of Powers is Broken
julesonthebeach.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
51
GMO decision ... Appearances .. Family, friends, and professional acquaintances
.. success in life is all about relationships .. relationships
Mar 5
•
Julian Gillespie
85
Share this post
GMO decision ... Appearances .. Family, friends, and professional acquaintances
julesonthebeach.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
44
GMO decision .. when is a Judge not a Judge?
.. that is the question
Mar 3
•
Julian Gillespie
154
Share this post
GMO decision .. when is a Judge not a Judge?
julesonthebeach.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
81
BREAKING: Australian Federal Court throws out Covid mRNA vaccine challenge
The Australian Courts have blocked a legal challenge over Moderna’s and Pfizer’s mRNA Covid vaccines on a technicality, stalling efforts to raise the…
Published on Dystopian Down Under
•
Mar 1
February 2024
Australian GMO proceedings .. Decision being returned tomorrow .. Friday, 1 March
.. will we proceed or will we have to appeal .. tune in to hear what Her Honour thinks
Feb 29
•
Julian Gillespie
79
Share this post
Australian GMO proceedings .. Decision being returned tomorrow .. Friday, 1 March
julesonthebeach.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
15
ICS5
Tracking DNA contamination in cell lines
Published on Nepetalactone Newsletter
•
Feb 24
More lot surveillance reveals DNA contamination variance
Over the Holidays, we received some more vaccines from various collaborators.Nepetalactone Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new…
Published on Nepetalactone Newsletter
•
Feb 18
catch up .. Royal Commission, GMO case, Too Many Dead, C19 drugs GMOs under EU law, and that TGA crew
.. oh .. and your governments lied to you
Feb 13
•
Julian Gillespie
81
Share this post
catch up .. Royal Commission, GMO case, Too Many Dead, C19 drugs GMOs under EU law, and that TGA crew
julesonthebeach.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
19
January 2024
a Covid-19 Royal Commission .. the Terms of Reference We Have to Have
.. otherwise, it'll be an expensive whitewash of history
Jan 4
•
Julian Gillespie
124
Share this post
a Covid-19 Royal Commission .. the Terms of Reference We Have to Have
julesonthebeach.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
41
© 2024 Julian
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts